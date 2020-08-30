The first secretary of the PS, Olivier Faure, gave an offensive speech in favor of the rally of the left at the end of the summer school of the Socialists in Blois. “I suggest you launch the Spring of the Left and Ecology!” ” he said, Saturday, August 29. Inspired by the Marseille Spring, as he specified during his speech, his proposal sets three horizons: “Animate in each region this approach with a view to regional and departmental elections”, “from the next few weeks, open a debate on the project our country needs”, and finally, with 2022 on the final horizon, “To face the question of a common candidate”. The union with regional and departmental was presented by Olivier Faure as a critical step for the future. “It will be a first test. If we leave divided in 2021, how will we do in 2022? “ he asked. And to insist: “The question of the candidate in 2022 will actually arise the day after the regional and departmental events. ” Olivier Faure even sketched, by elimination, a typical portrait of this candidate: “He will not be an environmentalist. He will not be a socialist. He will not be a Communist, he will not be rebellious. He will carry all of this at the same time, otherwise he will not be a common candidate, and above all, he will not win ”, thus warned the first secretary of the PS.

This Spring of the Left and Ecology came at the end of a summer university which indeed saw other personalities of the left participate in its workshops: Julien Bayou, Éric Piolle, Yannick Jadot in particular for EELV, Pierre Lacaze for the PCF, Clémentine Autain for FI… Throughout the two days of debates, the Socialists did not fail to highlight the results of the municipal elections in June as a success for the gathered left, and for their own party… At the microphone, the names of the elected or re-elected socialist mayors were listed one after the other (not all at least, the PS claiming a good thousand). “The three largest cities in France (Paris, Marseille and Lyon) are led by left-wing mayors”, emphasized Olivier Faure.

However, everyone agrees that it will first and foremost be a question of the program. But even the name debates put aside, the differences remain. Thus, during the “great trial of productivism”, organized on Saturday, the former budget minister of François Hollande, Christian Eckert, “defense lawyer”, called for the rehabilitation of socialism (and of the PS at the same time), because the economic production would have allowed more social justice, and for its conversion to ecology… Julien Bayou, national secretary of EELV, was then offended by the innuendos. “You have a funny conception of hospitality”, he retorted to his interlocutors “In a trial where environmentalists find themselves in the position of the accused”.

Finally, the Socialists intend to keep a central place. “We are in essence the party of the rally of the left”, recalled Olivier Faure. While the “elephants”, François Hollande in the lead, remember the good memories of their party. The former President of the Republic estimated that the PS should not ally itself with environmentalists, nor with rebels. The former first secretary of the PS, Jean-Christophe Cambadélis, for his part claimed to prefer a “Refoundation” socialists before considering alliances …