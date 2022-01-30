Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillman

Portugal will elect a new parliament on Sunday (01/30/2022). According to media forecasts, the winner has now been determined.

On Sunday find in Portugal* Early parliamentary elections held.

According to forecasts, the Socialist Party (PS) will win, followed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) in second place.

All information about the election in Portugal in our live ticker.

Update from Sunday, January 30th, 2022, 10:09 p.m.: According to media forecasts, the ruling Socialist Party (PS) has won the new parliamentary elections in Portugal. According to a voter survey by state television broadcaster RTP, which is considered very reliable, the social-democratic PS of Prime Minister António Costa received between 37 and 42 percent of the votes on Sunday (January 30, 2022). The Socialists can even hope for an absolute majority in Parliament. According to estimates, at least 41 percent of the votes are necessary for this.

However, it is considered more likely that the 60-year-old Costa will continue to depend on the support of smaller left-wing parties. A grand coalition or far-reaching cooperation with the conservative-oriented Social Democratic Party (PSD) led by top candidate Rui Rio is considered very unlikely.

A supporter of the Socialist Party celebrates the result of the general election in Portugal. © Patricia De Melo Moreira/AFP

According to the RTP forecast, the PSD again took second place with 30 to 35 percent. Other Portuguese media published similar figures in the evening shortly after the last polling stations in the Azores closed. At the TV station SIC, the PS came to 37.4 to 41.1 percent. According to the TV stations, the right-wing populist Chega party is in third place.

Uncertain outcome: election thriller starts in Portugal under Corona conditions

Update from Sunday, January 30th, 2022, 12:00 p.m.: Parliamentary elections in Portugal have started. The early elections will take place after the dissolution of parliament in December last year. Since then, Socialist Prime Minister António Costa has gradually lost his lead over the Conservatives, which is why a close election result is expected. The right-wing populist Chega party could be the third strongest force, as reported by tagesschau.de.

Despite the high vaccination rate, there are currently many corona cases in Portugal. People who are in quarantine at home are exceptionally allowed to leave the house between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. local time to vote.

A new parliament will be elected in Portugal on Sunday (01/30/2022). People who are in quarantine due to corona can also take part. © Patricia de Melo Moreira/afp

Portugal: ruling socialists tremble for victory

Update from Saturday, January 29th, 2022, 8:25 p.m.: Almost eleven million people are called to vote in Portugal on Sunday for a new parliament. Almost all polls predict a narrow victory for Prime Minister António Costa’s Socialist Party (PS). The 60-year-old, who has been in power since the end of 2015, would therefore continue to be dependent on the support of smaller left-wing parties.

In the meantime, it cannot be ruled out that the conservative-oriented Social Democratic Party PSD led by top candidate Rui Rio will win the new election. The PSD has improved steadily in recent months and was only around three points behind the PS in the surveys at around 33 percent.

Antonio Costa (center) greets his supporters during an election campaign © Armando Franca/dpa

Portugal: Suddenly the early elections are exciting again

First report from Saturday, January 29th, 2022: Lisbon – The early parliamentary elections in Portugal are suddenly becoming a thriller. According to the latest polls, the outcome of the elections in Portugal is highly uncertain. Prime Minister Antonio Costa’s Socialist Party (PS), the favourite, was recently almost level with Riu Rio’s Social Democratic Party (PSD) in the centre-right camp. This is the result of a survey published by the daily newspaper Publico and the magazine Expresso.

According to these polls, the PS would have 35 to 36 percent on Sunday, and the PSD would be the second strongest with 33 percent. At the beginning of November, the PS of Costas – the 60-year-old former mayor of Lisbon – was still 13 points ahead. At the time, the rejection of the 2022 budget by its former allies from the radical left led to the dissolution of parliament and early elections.

Supporters of the Portuguese Socialist Party at a rally in Lisbon ahead of the general elections. © Pedro Nunes/afp

Portugal: Conservatives confident of victory in parliamentary elections

In any case, at the end of the election campaign, PSD’s Riu Rio is certain that Portugal will see a change of power. “I’m sure: Antonio Costa is about to lose the elections,” said the 64-year-old former mayor of Porto, according to the Politico website.

In Portugal, the Socialists have been in power with the support of the left since 2015. Before Sunday’s ballot, it’s not even certain that the left will retain the majority overall or that there will be a right-wing majority in the National Assembly in the future.

Surname Portugal population 10.31 million (as of 2020) capital city Lisbon currency Euro eligible voters approx. 10 million (domestic and abroad)

Parliamentary elections in Portugal: Corona hardly plays a role anymore

If she corona-Pandemic* will still play a major role in the elections in Portugal is unclear. The virus is considered under control in the country due to the high vaccination rate. This is probably one of the reasons why the Corona policy took a back seat to the election campaign in recent weeks.

Four groups can each count on five to six percent of the vote – increases are expected for the right-wing populists of the Chega party and the Liberals. The far left and the communist-green coalition, on the other hand, could be punished for opposing the budget. Costa was open to talks with all parties except the Chega party.