Groups of the PSRM-PSOE proposed this Monday Francisco Lucas, a member of the Socialist Federal Executive and person of the highest confidence of Pepe Vélez, as number one of the candidacy for the Congress of Deputies for the Region of Murcia in the next general elections of the 23-J.

The different groups celebrate between yesterday and today assemblies so that the militants propose candidates for the lists to the Congress and the Senate. Several of them, mainly from the municipality of Murcia, have already put on the table the name of the PSOE Transparency Secretary, who is also a deputy elected in the Regional Assembly after the polls on 28-M. He would have to give up this seat to make the leap to the Lower House.

However, the proposals of the groups are not binding and the last word will be the Regional Committee, convened for this Wednesday, after a proposal from the regional Executive. Then the Federal Committee will approve the lists in each territory on June 10.

Francisco Lucas, 34, is a lawyer and has an upward trajectory in the PSRM-PSOE. In 2017, when he was a member of El Raal, he ran in the primaries to be secretary general, against Diego Conesa and María González Veracruz. He did not make the cut in the first round, but his support later tipped the balance in favor of Alhama in the second round.

Conesa included him in the Regional Executive, as deputy secretary and spokesperson, and later entered the candidacies for the 2019 Assembly. In the 2021 socialist congress, he was included in the Federal Executive Commission, at the head of the Transparency secretariat. Following Diego Conesa’s resignation from his seat in the Assembly, he was elected spokesman for the Socialist Parliamentary Group.

More proposals



Other leaders who have been proposed by the groups to go on the lists for Congress and the Senate are the acting mayoress of Jumilla, Juana Guardiola, who is expected to lose the mayoralty after falling behind the PP in the last elections; the current deputy Joaquín Martínez; the acting mayoress of Santomera, Inma Sánchez Roca; and the Secretary of State María González Veracruz.