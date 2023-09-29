The PSOE councilor in the Madrid City Council Daniel Viondi has announced that he will hand in his minutes after being expelled this Thursday from the plenary session of the Consistory by slapping the mayor, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, three times in the face. “He is violent in plenary sessions, I am not going to allow it,” said the mayor, who recalled that he was already expelled from a commission for saying that he was going to “rip off the head” of a deputy in the Assembly. from Madrid.

Almeida, visibly angry, has demanded that he “never touch his face again” and the president of the Plenary Session, Borja Fanjul, after three warnings, has expelled him from the Chamber.

After this, the delegate of Urban Planning, Environment and Mobility, Borja Carabante, has demanded that the PSOE spokesperson, Reyes Maroto, request Viondi’s councilor’s record because his behavior is “incompatible with the condition of councilor”, which expel and suspend him from militancy.

«There cannot be threats of violence because otherwise we will not be able to contrast ideas. We have to be exemplary in our behavior,” stressed Carabante, who has assured that the “threatening, violent and thuggish” attitude has no place in the Plenary.

The socialists reacted quickly and the general secretary of the PSOE-M, Juan Lobato, asked his councilor to hand over his minutes after being expelled from the plenary session. This is what the spokesperson for the formation in the Madrid Assembly also conveyed, remarking on his social networks that his party is “always respect and education”, because “outside of that nothing is built or advanced.”

“I apologize on behalf of my party to Mr. Almeida for what happened in the plenary session of the Madrid City Council,” added Lobato, who explained that in order to set “that good example” he has been asked to hand over the councilor’s minutes so that the party “makes the corresponding decisions.”

Almeida has received the support of prominent members of his party, starting with Alberto Núñez Feijóo. The president of the Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo. «You already know that you have the entire PP with you. A big hug, Mayor,” the president of the Popular Party wrote on his social networks.

The general secretary of the ‘popular’, Cuca Gamarra, has spoken along the same lines, lamenting that “today embarrassment has hit Madrid.” “There is no institution in which the PSOE does not lose its way,” denounced the parliamentary spokesperson, who has also demanded Viondi’s resignation or, if not, be expelled by the party. «Threats and violence have no place in democracy. “They are not going to silence us,” she added.

Day of tension



Yesterday left another moment of political discourtesy that shows the tension that is currently being experienced. In the morning, the president of the Cortes of Aragon, Marta Fernández, from Vox, was the only authority who did not shake hands with the acting Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, before participating in an event organized this Thursday in Zaragoza with reason for the Spanish presidency of the Council of the European Union. She also denied greetings to Secretary of State Ángela Rodríguez Pam

Before occupying this position, Fernández had made statements such as “Irene Montero only knows how to kneel to thrive.”