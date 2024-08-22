Ciudad Juarez.- The Association of Graduated Workers of the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez (ATSE UACJ) announced its annual event on the occasion of National Social Work Day, aimed at recognizing the professional career of those who carry out this work in Ciudad Juárez.

The event has been held annually since 2012, the association noted.

“We want to give a hug to social workers, highlighting their career and work in fields such as health, social development, law and education,” said Lilia Quintana, president of ATSE UACJ, who added that, symbolically, they will award a statuette to express their gratitude for the professional career of those selected.

“In any area, whether prisons, penitentiaries, schools, civil society organizations or government institutions, there are personnel who are dedicated to social work and work for and on behalf of the community,” he said.

This year’s event will take place today at the former rectory, located on Henry Dunant Street, where two types of awards will be given: the first is the “Natalio Kisnerman” for career, intended for those who have practiced for at least 10 years, while the second, called “Lilia Quintana Luján”, is aimed at younger generations, with less than 10 years of experience in the field.

The president detailed the selection process, saying that “applicants for these awards must submit documentation proving that they have graduated from the university, a form with their personal information, and a summary description of their professional career during the time indicated in our bases,” she added.

There will be a conference

The event will include a keynote lecture given by psychiatrist Víctor Manuel Acosta Chávez, who will address the topic “The role of social work in mental health.”

The association stated that this conference will highlight the importance of the role of Social Work in the field of mental health, being a cross-cutting axis in professional practice regardless of the area of ​​specialization.

The ceremony will begin at 6:00 p.m. in the “Federico Ferro Gay” room of the old rectory.