Our department for distancing ourselves from extremism initially dealt primarily with Islamism. Today we deal equally with Islamism and right-wing extremism. The murder of Walter Lübcke and the terror of the NSU also changed our work. When we started, teachers called us because there had been an anti-Semitic incident at their school. These were isolated cases. We then gave advice and put a stop to it. Yes, that’s just how adolescents are, they would say. Today it’s different. School principals often call straight away because they notice that something has gone wrong in society, that democracy is no longer as weatherproof. Long-term advice is sought. For example, at the end of last year we had an anti-Semitic incident at a school in Herrenberg. Pictures of Holocaust victims there had been painted over with swastikas and Hitler moustaches.