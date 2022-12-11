Social work | “What is the welfare state today”, asks an exhausted social worker – Almost 1,000 social workers told HS about the sector

Social counselor Hanna Seppälä investigates the client’s situation at the door of the social welfare office. He works in the first assessment team of Espoo’s adult social work, which handles the most urgent client situations. It organizes, for example, food for someone who cannot afford to buy it, or emergency accommodation for a homeless person.

Social workers are society’s safety net, but now many of them are as exhausted as the ones being helped. Why are we silent about the plight of our industry, the employees ask.

Marko Junkkari HS 2:00 am | Updated 8:03 am

Fatigue. Fatigue. Fatigue. The word came up again and again in a survey that HS conducted last spring in cooperation with the professional organization Talentia for social workers. The survey asked what kind of effects the corona crisis had on the social sector.