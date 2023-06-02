Social work | The welfare area was reprimanded: Children do not get help

Central Uusimaa received several comments related to family social services and child protection.

Central Uusimaa The welfare area has received several comments related to the number of clients in family social work and child protection.

The workers made the plight of families with children in the area previously notification to the supervisory authority.

In child protection, the number of clients per social worker is currently limited by law. According to the employees, this has been attempted in Central Uusimaa so that families struggling with serious problems do not always become clients of child protection in practice.

Instead of child protection, queues and traffic jams are thus created for family social work, which offers lighter help, where one social worker can have so many tens of clients that he does not really have time to familiarize himself with their problems. For example, a family with violence or violent substance abuse can get stuck in a traffic jam.

Southern Finland the regional administrative agency issued its decision on the matter at the end of May.

According to it, there are too few workers in both child protection and family social work.

In practice, children thus do not get the help they need in time. The welfare area received several notices in case of a violation, so that the children would receive help in time. The authority also addressed the fact that in practice the most difficult decisions have sometimes been made by people other than social workers.

In the welfare area’s response to the authority, several development projects are invoked and it is promised to increase the number of employees in both units. In next year’s budget, it is intended to propose an increase in the number of social workers in both units. However, the answer also says that the proposal will not necessarily be implemented when the welfare region’s economy is in such a miserable state.

Read more: The queue was moved from child protection to another place: Now one employee is again responsible for a hundred children