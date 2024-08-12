Chihuahua.- The School of Social Work was accused of committing several acts of bullying and harassment against Emmanuel GE, which would have influenced the young man’s decision to end his life after being unable to cope with the acts of violence against him.

The death occurred in the early hours of August 9, after which the educational institution published an obituary in which it lamented the incident. Within minutes, students and former students “attacked” the school and its staff, denouncing several acts that violate human rights.

“How sad that the institution has to realize its poor administration with incompetent teachers and a lack of empathy, with this situation. In a university of “humanities” where they teach values ​​and at the same time do not put any into practice, there are very few teachers and school workers who treat you with respect and dignity. I hope with all my heart and I beg you that justice is done for our colleague and that they do not expect to see another life end because of their negligence and not listening to our pleas for a dignified and equitable treatment. What is fair, no more and no less,” wrote a user of the social network Facebook.

Likewise, another person wrote, “I also suffered psychological violence from a teacher, and I continue studying there, she discriminated against me, and gave opinions about my physique, even making comments about whether I hadn’t been kidnapped on a trip we took to the Sierra, in addition to failing me despite having everything, and making fun of me for having failed me unfairly, I went and spoke to the directors, but all they did was tell me that they would make sure that I wouldn’t fail again in any semester, they didn’t fix anything, they even just said that they would talk to her, but they only caused her to make fun of us and call us gossips, and that no little snitch would take the job from a teacher with more fangs than us.”

In addition, El Diario interviewed mothers and several students by telephone, who for security reasons and fear of reprisals preferred to omit their names.

“I went to speak to the assistant principal and I got no response. My daughter was being bullied by a classmate and she did nothing. On the contrary, she made them work together and the teacher ignored her… they make all the violence that exists invisible,” said one of those affected.

Another student said that a week before the end of the second semester she decided to leave school due to constant conflicts with two teachers in particular.

“One of the two teachers who assaulted me has a questionable reputation, as her presence at the school is due to political influences and her behavior is authoritarian, homophobic and humiliating,” she said.

In addition, this student said that the other teacher who also engaged in abusive behavior got her job thanks to family connections.

“His behavior was abusive, bullying a female classmate and showing favoritism toward other students. When I tried to report his actions, I was met with taunts and threats. Despite collecting signatures and filing a formal complaint, the administration took no action, and we were even banned from attending his classes.”

In the same vein, the accusations were also directed at another teacher known as “Chuma,” who justified his violent and arrogant behavior by saying that he had ADHD.

“Although there were teachers from whom I learned a lot, the prevalence of gossip, bullying and dehumanization caused several classmates to decide to drop out,” the student explained.

One of the relatives regretted the incident and also asked for justice to be done.

“Schools of any level are supposed to have tutoring and follow-up services for students who suffer from bullying or depression. Schools should be a healthy environment… Emma’s parents are very sad, they haven’t wanted to eat.”

The Diario de Chihuahua tried to obtain a response from both the School of Social Work and the Ministry of Education, but they did not respond.