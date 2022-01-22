Genoa – An affectionate gesture as simple as it is powerful. Which is good for the heart, body and mind. And that, soon, we hope to be able to return to freedom, without the physical limitations imposed by the pandemic.

Hugs open today’s episode of Social Vip, the column that every week collects the shots published by famous people on social networks: on January 21, on the occasion of the World Hug Day, the second celebrated in the Covid era, there are several celebrities – from Elena Santarelli to Filippo Magnini, passing through Federica Pellegrini and Simona Ventura – who shared the importance of this gesture, whose beneficial effects, on mood but also on health, have been amply demonstrated over the years by various scientific studies.

In the week of the famous you begin to breathe the air of Sanremo too. A few days before the start of the 72nd edition of the Italian Song Festival, scheduled from 1 to 5 February, the shot of Gianni Morandi, competing with the song “Open all doors”. “Greetings from Sanremo! Here it is spring …”, writes the singer from Monghidoro, showing in the photo the signs of the burn on his right hand, which took place after the accident last March on his estate in San Lazzaro, in the Bolognese area.

“Sanremo we are there. Together again on a stage, this time on that of the Festival in the evening of the covers, to pay homage to the Italian song with our medley “, he writes instead Anna Mena with a photo taken in front of the Ariston theater, in the company of Rocco Hunt, with which the Spanish artist will duet in the evening dedicated to the covers.

Speaking of Sanremo, the thanks of Cristina D’Avena to all the fans who, with the hashtag # cristinasanremo40, have asked on social networks the presence, as a guest, on the stage of the Ariston of the interpreter of the cartoons of entire generations.

Among the protagonists of the gossip of the week, too Belen Rodriguez, in the spotlight due to an alleged rapprochement with the ex-husband Stefano De Martino and the new beginning of Michelle Hunziker, at the center of the gossip columns after the announced separation from Tomaso Trussardi after ten years of love. “Every time I find myself doing some Giorgio Armani costume rehearsals, it means that something important is about to happen for me at work … it has always marked my most exciting experiences and it will be so again this time”, writes the presenter accompanying a photo in which she wears an elegant one-shoulder dress designed by the king of Italian fashion.

In Social Vip also the misadventure of Alessia Macari who on social media told of having tested positive for Covid shortly before giving birth and not having been able to see her baby girl for a few days and the selfie from the hospital bed of Benedetta Rossi, one of the most popular Italian food bloggers: “It’s gone! The surgery was successful. I’m fine… but this is the best smile I can make right now ”, writes the protagonist of the“ Homemade by Benedetta ”format.

Directly from the States, via social media, comes the announcement of the singer and musician Nick Jonas and actress Priyanka Chopra: “We are delighted to confirm that we have welcomed a child through surrogacy,” writes the couple, one of the most beloved in Hollywood. Finally, from overseas, the important milestone reached by Chrissy Teigen who celebrates sobriety and a newfound serenity, revealing that he has not drunk alcohol for six months, and the shot of Alessandro Del Piero under the California sun, where the former Italian footballer has moved for months now.