The Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority announced the launch of the low-income families survey, with the aim of reaching a deeper understanding of the social status of the beneficiaries, as its results will contribute to finding programs that help improve the standard of living of beneficiary families in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and families benefiting from support to participate in the survey, noting that they They will receive a text message to participate in the survey, asking them to share the questionnaire link with their family members who benefit from the Abu Dhabi Social Support Program.

The authority provides support to 4,380 families, with a total of 29,369 individuals, according to the family support line, which is calculated according to the number of its members and based on the allocations for each individual. The beneficiary can use the support amount in cash at a rate of 50%, and 50% via electronic payment using the support card.

The Authority confirmed the provision of three programs for beneficiaries, including the Abu Dhabi Social Support Program, the Empowerment Program, in addition to the Financial Guidance Program.

The Abu Dhabi Social Support Program aims to provide support to low-income citizen families in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, who hold a family book issued by them.

The program achieves a number of goals, represented in achieving living stability and financial independence for the national families benefiting from the support and meeting their basic needs, by supporting them financially and empowering their members who are able to work by training them in cooperation with a number of strategic partners to facilitate their access to job opportunities commensurate with their qualifications and capabilities, to provide decent life for them.

The authority indicated that the Empowerment Program “Economic Empowerment and Social Empowerment” aims to encourage qualified and able beneficiaries to engage in the labor market by establishing a system of strategic partnerships with various entities in all sectors, to create training and job opportunities appropriate to the capabilities and qualifications of the support program’s members.

She said that to ensure their support, many effective partnerships are held with accredited institutions and centers for training, vocational rehabilitation, family and social counseling, and they offer a variety of training, rehabilitation and life programs to hone the skills of family members.

She pointed out that the financial guidance program aims to enhance the pattern of prudent financial management and consolidate the foundations of sound financial planning, and cultivate the fruit of financial culture for the beneficiaries of the authority to meet their financial responsibilities efficiently, and protect them from debts and their repercussions, in addition to providing them with the skills of rationalization in spending, with the aim of building a generation aware of the importance of planning. Sound financial and rationing spending, and the program was developed in cooperation with leading financial and social institutions in the country, as the program seeks to consolidate the foundations of sound financial planning.

The authority stated that the financial support line for the family is calculated according to the number of its members and based on the allocations for each individual, as the head of the family is allocated an amount of 7450 dirhams per month, and for each family member aged 14 years and over an amount of 3725 dirhams, and for each individual under 14 years an amount of 2235 dirhams. She indicated that when examining the application in the Abu Dhabi Social Support Program, the total family income is calculated, given the fixed income, wealth and social benefits received by each member.