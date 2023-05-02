The Social Support Section of the Women and Child Protection Department of the General Department of Human Rights in Dubai Police recorded 101 cases over the past year, all of which provided them with the required support to overcome the problems they are going through.

Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Ali Muhammad Jumaa Al Matrooshi, Director of the Women and Child Protection Department, said that family disputes topped the list of cases for which the department provided support and aftercare during the past year, with 58 cases, while other cases ranged from ill-treatment, wrong behavior, and domestic violence.

He added that the department received 36 cases via telephone, while 21 cases came to the department’s headquarters, and the rest of the cases were dealt with through other methods.

He pointed out that citizens topped the list of cases for which the administration provided the necessary care, with 46 cases, 24 cases from Arab countries, 21 from Asian countries, and cases from several other nationalities.

Al-Matrooshi confirmed that the Social Support Department plays a very important role in containing problems before they escalate, or an escalation occurs between its parties, and also provides aftercare for cases dealt with by the Women and Child Protection Department, to make sure that things are going well.

He explained that some complaints come from the children themselves, or people who have relations with them, about the father and mother’s refusal to grant citizenship to the child, according to the laws regulating either of them, as a result of negligence or a dispute between the two parties, which complicates the child’s life, and here the Women and Child Protection Department intervenes to examine the reasons. And put forward urgent solutions to the situation, based on the law that confirms the right of the child to obtain the nationality.

He explained that one of the most prominent cases that dealt with the Women and Child Protection Department was an Arab woman married to a European of Arab origin, and a dispute arose between them, so he left his children after him, returned to his hometown, and asked her to join him there, but she refused because of her association with her job, and the association her children in the UAE.

He added that the validity of the children’s passports expired after about four months, and they dropped out of school because of their inability to renew them, so they resorted to the European embassy whose nationality the father holds, but the embassy officials emphasized the necessity of the father’s presence as a condition for renewing the passports.

Al-Matroushi indicated that the woman resorted to the Women and Child Protection Department, and despite the difficulty and complexity of the situation, the department contacted the embassy, ​​but it did not respond, and stipulated the presence of the father, so the Social Support Department contacted his lawyer in the country, but he did not respond.

He stressed that in normal circumstances, the mother could have been told that the administration had done everything it could, and that the matter was related to an external party, but she did not despair, and resorted to the Dubai courts, and explained the situation, so a court order was issued to renew the passports.

Al-Matrooshi said that the woman came to the administration in a state of great distress, not believing that she was carrying the new passports in her hand, and explained that the past period had affected her negatively in all respects, as the lives of her children were disrupted, without health or educational insurance, and she accumulated residence fines that amounted to 70. A thousand dirhams.

He added that the women and child protection team contacted the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, which responded in a wonderful way, understood the situation, and provided her with the necessary assistance, and the woman came to the department again, stressing that she could not forget what the Dubai police did with her.

child neglect

The Director of the Women and Child Protection Department, Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Ali Jumaa Al Matroushi, stated that there are some complaints received about the negligence of the child’s guardian in obtaining identification papers for him, due to the relevant parties’ non-compliance with the legal requirements, and then the department provides the necessary care and communicates with law enforcement agencies. , to apply the rules of proving parentage, and to extract supporting documents in order to enjoy his full legal rights.

The administration ended the suffering of children who were abandoned by their father without valid passports or care.