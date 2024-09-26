AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 09/26/2024 – 11:36

At a time when warnings about the dangers of social media are only increasing, the miniseries “Social Studies” opens a window into the moving but terrifying digital lives of teenagers in the United States.

American director Lauren Greenfield filmed, over the course of a year, the daily lives of dozens of teenagers in Los Angeles, California, marked by their constant interaction with the world through social media.

In five episodes and just under an hour, Greenfield shows viewers how difficult it is for Gen Z to navigate the turbulent years of puberty in a world governed by algorithms.

“The show portrays that a lot of teenagers have mixed feelings about social media,” Greenfield said at a news conference. “They are very aware of many of the negative effects it has on them.”

“Social Studies” presents stories of young people between 16 and 20 years old who are under constant social pressure from online platforms.

The series addresses cases such as Sydney, a teenager who shows more and more skin on her Instagram account in search of “likes”; Jonathan, who tries to deal with the frustration of not being admitted to an elite university while being bombarded on social media with happy stories of students who managed to get in; or Cooper, tormented by accounts that romanticize anorexia.

– “I want this” –

“Social media makes a lot of teenagers feel like shit, but they don’t know how to get rid of it,” Cooper says in one of the episodes of the series.

The digital transformation of physical appearance is one of the dominant themes portrayed in the series.

“If I see someone with abs, I think, ‘I want that,’ because people might like me more,” said another young man.

Another issue is the influence they exert on young people who are developing their first intimate or romantic relationships, extolling, for example, sadomasochistic practices.

Furthermore, “Social Studies” shows the impact of news consumption on such an immediate platform. In one episode, panic takes over an educational institution when rumors of a fake shooting spread on social media in seconds.

“It’s hard to tell what’s been put in your mind and what you really like,” says one young woman.

However, the documentary also shows the other side of the coin: how social media plays an important role in connecting people who feel isolated, like a transgender teenager who, misunderstood by her mother, finds support in the online community.

– “Collective action” –

Some teenagers, like Ivy, 17, also report that they try to take a break from social media to relax during the holidays, for example, but they don’t know how to live without the platforms.

“We don’t hear from experts, we don’t have any other analysts other than the kids themselves,” Greenfield said. “And we get to see how this plays out in their lives, so it was an opportunity to approach it without bias.”

How to address the potential danger of social media in adolescent development is a question that is gaining strength in American public opinion.

Vivek Murthy, the government’s chief health spokesman, has proposed a series of measures and policies to protect young people, including the use of mental health warnings, as already required on cigarette packets.

There appears to be a political consensus between Democrats and Republicans in some regions to restrict cellphone use in schools. The measure has passed in Florida, which is Republican, and California, which is Democratic.

Greenfield applauds a unified vision to address the problem. “Collective action is the only way to get anything done. They (young people) say, ‘If you’re the only one disconnecting, you lose your social life.’”