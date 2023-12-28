The social trap

If on the one hand i social networks they allow drivers to have more direct contact with their fans, on the other hand they can be a real boomerang if used improperly.

Now nothing escapes and a 'like' is enough to make a very bad impression, from which it is then difficult to reverse. This is exactly what happened yesterday Bianca Bustamante18 year old Filipina part of the McLaren youth program.

Bustamante liked a post with his photo, which read: “How can you say that it is overrated, when there are people who have made their way in sport like the autistic Stroll, who are talented but who if they didn't have dad's money would be replaced instantly. Don't call her overrated until she gets her chance“. Post published by the author in response to a TikTok video that called Bustamante overrated.

The about-face

The social storm and the inevitable apologies by Bianca Bustamante: “I truly apologize deeply. I admit the mistake of having put a liking an inappropriate tweet, I can't believe I hurt so many people. I was scrolling and accidentally liked the tweet, but once I realized it, I immediately took it down. As some of you may know, I grew up with my only brother who has autism and I perfectly understand the challenges that autistic people face. I would never, now or in millions of years, support discrimination against disabled people on any level, much less support a tweet like this against another driver. I take the topic of autism very seriously and personally. I want to extend my apologies to Lance Stroll and anyone who was offended by this incident. These kinds of comments are not something I support. I hope the racing community understands that this was 100% an accident. I again sincerely apologize for the big mistake.”

Bustamante then released a personal video with his brother. The 18 year old Filipina finished seventh at the end of the F1 Academy season.