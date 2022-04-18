A parliamentary report prepared by the Health and Environmental Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council, and which the Council is discussing today, on the policy of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection regarding the promotion of mental health in the country, revealed that 73% of individuals justify the reasons for reluctance to seek treatment for mental patients, with “fear and shame” and a sense of shame from the community or those around the patient,” stressing that the national policy for promoting mental health faces a number of challenges, most notably the “social stigma towards mental illness.”

Today, the Council is holding its session, chaired by the Speaker of the Federal National Council, Saqr Ghobash, to discuss the issue of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection’s policy on promoting mental health in the UAE, in the presence of the Minister of Health and Community Protection, Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais.

During the session, the Health and Environmental Affairs Committee of the Council, headed by the second deputy of the Council, Naama Abdullah Al-Sharhan, presents its final report on the subject, which reviews the efforts of the committee, its meetings, field visits, the results of its meetings, and government representatives to answer all its inquiries on the subject.

According to the report, which “Emirates Today” obtained a copy of, the committee studied the issue within three main axes: the first, “the ministry’s policy and strategic plans in developing policies and legislation in mental health”, and the second, “the role of the ministry in promoting and expanding the scope of comprehensive mental health services.” and integrated, and strengthening the prevention of mental disorders for members of the community,” and the third, “the role of the Ministry in cooperating with the concerned authorities to implement the policy of promoting mental health and the services provided.”

The report stated that by examining the committee’s strategic programs and initiatives related to national policies and legislation related to mental health, specifically related to enhancing the effectiveness of leadership aspects in the field of mental health, it was found that the national policy to promote mental health faces a number of challenges, most notably the “social stigma towards mental illness”, pointing out that The committee observed, through its review of a number of previous studies, the reluctance of members of society with mental illnesses to seek psychological treatment. From seeking treatment for psychiatric patients, to fear, shame and a sense of shame from society or those around the patient.

The report attributed the growing phenomenon of “social stigma among mental patients” to three main factors: the first of which is the absence of media and educational campaigns for psychiatric patients to know their psychological, social and legal rights to reduce stigma and discrimination, and to enable families to detect psychological conditions early, as well as the absence of scientific studies to reduce the social stigma of mental illness. Finally, the number of doctors and psychiatrists in the country is scarce, as the rate of psychiatrists in the country is 3.12% per 100,000 population.

According to the report, the committee concluded five observations in its study of the axis of “the ministry’s policy and strategic plans in developing policies and legislation in mental health,” including the lack of data and statistics at the state level on the number of patients suffering from mental disorders and their classification according to the types of mental disorders, which led to the inability to To provide accurate data to decision-makers to set the necessary policies and programs, and the absence of awareness-raising media programs and campaigns for psychiatric patients to prevent mental disorders and reduce social stigma, which led to the prevention or delay of seeking treatment for psychiatric patients, and the lack of scientific studies based on psychological and social support programs to reduce The social stigma of the nature of mental illness and the improvement of society’s view of it, the limited specialized mental health services for different age groups of children, the elderly and people of determination, and the weakness of specialized studies and research in the field of mental health, which led to a failure to assess needs and develop the necessary policies and programs.

With regard to the theme “The Ministry’s Role in Enhancing and Expanding Comprehensive and Integrated Mental Health Services, and Strengthening the Prevention of Mental Disorders for Community Members,” the Committee made seven observations, including: the lack of specialized cadres in the fields of mental health and their inadequacy for the increasing number of mental patients, and the uneven distribution of mental health professionals. Mental health services at the level of health facilities in the country, which led to some patients not benefiting from psychological treatment services and increasing pressure on mental health units in other hospitals, and the difficulty of diagnosing mental disorders for children, due to the lack of psychiatric clinics designated for them, and the lack of health insurance coverage for treatment services Psychiatric diseases, which led to the high cost of patients and their families, in addition to some stopping to complete treatment, and the lack of programs of care and psychological and social rehabilitation for psychiatric patients and follow-up of their condition during and after treatment, which led to their inability to integrate into society and lead their lives normally, and cases relapse. The recurrence of mental disorders, the inconsistency in the number of beds allocated for mental health services with the number of psychiatric patients, and the lack of availability of Psychiatric drugs in primary health care units, which led to some people buying psychiatric drugs from private pharmacies at high prices.

Lack of preventive awareness

The report of the Health and Environmental Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council, on the topic “The Ministry of Health and Community Protection’s policy on promoting mental health,” monitored four main observations, during its study of the topic “The Ministry’s role in cooperating with the concerned authorities to implement the mental health promotion policy and the services provided,” including the absence of programs Related to community mental health services, such as preventive awareness programmes, home care and support services, and post-psychotherapy community rehabilitation, as well as the absence of a mental health unit within the Primary Health Care Department to provide counseling and treatment for some common mental illnesses.

The report stressed the importance of coordination and cooperation with the concerned authorities in the treatment and care of addiction, given the small number of specialists in these centers, and the failure to activate the role of the media in the national mental health policy.

• 73% of the members of the Gulf societies affirm the refusal of psychological treatment.



• 3.12% per 100,000 population, the rate of psychologists in the country.



