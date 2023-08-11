admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 08/11/2023 – 12:20

The president of the Central Bank (BC), Roberto Campos Neto, highlighted this Friday, the 11th, that social spending is important, but it must be done in a sustainable manner. “If at the end of the day the debt is out of balance, it will lead to lower growth, with lower employment, which will affect everyone. Brazil still has an increase in spending in real terms that is structural, it is not from this government, it has been going on for a long time. We still have a lot of things indexed in real terms”, he said, in a lecture at the Business Management Forum of the Federation of Commercial and Business Associations of the State of Paraná (Faciap), in Curitiba.

Even so, Campos Neto once again defended the approval of collection measures to help balance public accounts in the short term. “We have to make the adjustment more in revenue, which is more urgent. But in the long run we have to balance the debt also on the spending side”, added the BC president.