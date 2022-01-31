One of the Social Services teams, during a tour of the historic center to identify and help people begging on the street. / ANTONIO GIL / AGM

The census of beggars on downtown terraces, of ‘gorrillas’ who demand a few coins from those who park the car in certain places and of those who claim food at the doors of supermarkets adds up to 74 people in Cartagena, according to the study carried out by Social Services. Technicians from this department, grouped in pairs, deal with