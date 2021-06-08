Support for minors and their families, active job search and training and preventive activities were the cornerstones of the projects developed in the Villalba and Virgen de la Caridad neighborhoods by Social Services during the last year. Together with the Murcian Institute of Social Action (IMAS) and the Abraham Project Association, it has launched two initiatives framed in the 2020 Gypsy Development Plan.

Among the actions, an awareness campaign has been carried out to commemorate the International Day of the Gypsy People: ‘Beating the same son’. This has fostered in the citizens an egalitarian vision of the Roma population.

In addition, the ALBA project was carried out in Villalba, the objective of which was to consolidate youth associations, through various actions to improve the neighborhood. In this, the VillalbActiva participatory day was also held, in which adults, youth and minors expressed their needs and motivations both at the individual and community level.

In Virgen de la Caridad another project was carried out. Through Calcas, there were improvements to the social housing environment. Neighbors actively participated in this initiative, who also achieved a greater bond with each other.