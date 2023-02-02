More than 8,000 new self-employed workers have started the year with an unexpected expense: Social Security has mistakenly charged them the minimum fee, which is close to 300 euros, when they should have been billed the ‘flat rate’, that is, 80 euros, being entrepreneurs who have registered their activity at the beginning of the year. This means up to 220 euros more, which will be refunded “in the coming days.” This was stated this Thursday by the Minister of Social Security, José Luis Escrivá, who in statements on RNE admitted that these “administrative errors, when a new procedure is started, sometimes occur” and promised to correct it “immediately”.

This ruling has occurred with the new self-employed workers who registered in the system between January 1 and 9, a total of about 8,000, according to estimates by the ministry. Their Social Security fee during the first year is subsidized as it is a new business and they will only have to pay 80 euros per month, but this month they have been charged the minimum fee.

The ministry is already working to inform interested parties of what happened through an email and they assure that in February they will be charged the flat rate and will be paid ex officio, as soon as they can, the amount overcharged.

It should be remembered that the more than 3.5 million self-employed workers began the year with a new contribution system based on real income, which has led to a change in the contributions they pay to Social Security. With the new model, half of the group will pay less than before, 25% maintain their contribution while the remaining 25% skyrockets, around 750,000 people.

Entrepreneurs bleeding



Precisely the self-employed group has been one of the most affected by the slowdown in employment in January, which leaves a daily loss of 671 entrepreneurs. In total, 20,800 self-employed businesses closed in the first month of the year, the worst figure since 2012. «Putting obstacles to companies, the self-employed, penalizing them with exorbitant increases in social contributions and exorbitant increases in the SMI has its consequences: less self-employed, fewer businessmen and less employment,” denounced Lorenzo Amor, president of ATA.