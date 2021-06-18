The Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations, José Luis Escrivá, this Friday at the headquarters of the ministry. RRF / Europa Press

The consolidation of the recovery of the economy is materialized, for example, from the number of new affiliations. And this Friday the Minister of Social Security, José Luis Escrivá, presented his forecasts for June, which substantially improve those of the previous month: 220,000 new contributors, 189,000 in seasonally adjusted figures. This projection is made from the data collected daily in affiliations, and also counting on the average of the workers who leave the ERTE. In the first half of June, 76,000 people stopped having their job suspended, a rate of decline much higher than that registered in April.

“The recovery in June is being very intense,” said Escrivá, who has broken down that of that estimate of about 190,000 new employees, the majority, about 175,000, will be in the services sector. The minister congratulated himself on the pace of reactivation of the labor market, and stated that employment levels prior to the pandemic would soon recover. “We are currently 200,000 members from recovering the levels of February 2020, when the previous crisis took more than a decade,” said Escrivá. Their calculations estimate that June will close with 19,257,072 Social Security affiliates – discounting seasonality and the calendar effect.

Despite the good progress shown by the data on affiliations, the volume of reactivations of suspended workers continues without keeping pace. A circumstance that Escrivá has regretted, who has wished for a “greater intensity” of these to advance faster in the recovery. “We have seen that the reduction of workers in ERTE has accelerated, but we are not having the dynamism that we have in the affiliation and we will have to wait until the end of the month to evaluate it,” the minister stressed. According to the data managed by the department, as of June 16 there were 466,000 people in ERTE, which represents a decrease of more than 76,000 since the beginning of the month by date of notification.

Tourist activities on the rise

Regarding the activities that have presented the most returns, those related to tourism are those that have presented the most intense recovery. Among them, the activities of accommodation (-9.8%) and travel agencies (-8.1%) stand out. This circumstance places the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands – highly dependent on tourism – as the territories in which there has been a greater reincorporation of workers. Compared to the previous month, average affiliates ended the month with an increase of 222,037 people, according to Escrivá, who stated that, by activity branch, the largest increase is expected for the services sector (+174,000). For their part, construction (+9,000 employed) and industry (+5,000) will also register progress.

Compared to the period between 2017 and 2019, Escrivá has pointed out that the daily membership data is also better than in the years prior to the pandemic. In fact, until June 16 there has been an increase in membership of 132,000 people with respect to the indicated period. By sectors, the positive behavior registered in the hospitality, commerce and recreational activities sectors has stood out, which accumulate an increase of almost 160,000 affiliates, almost double what was usual in the same period of years prior to the covid. A positive figure, although it is partly explained by the starting point of this June, much worse than in those previous years.