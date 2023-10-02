When talking about the scope of social Security in Mexico, the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) plays a fundamental role. To better understand how this system works, it is essential to know the insurance regimes it offers.

In accordance with the Social Security Law (LSS)there are two clearly defined regimes: the Mandatory Regime and Voluntary Regime. In Debate we explain in detail:

Mandatory regime:

He Mandatory Regime It constitutes the traditional core of the IMSS and applies to salaried workers, employers and their families.

In this system, both salaried workers and employers carry out IMSS contributions to guarantee access to a full range of medical and hospital care services and financial benefits in situations of illness, maternity, occupational risks, disability, old age and death.

What are the IMSS insurance regimes? / EFE

He Mandatory Regime It covers all insurance offered by the IMSS, including:

Work Risks (SRT).

Diseases and Maternity (SEM).

Disability and Life (SIV).

Retirement, Late Age Unemployment and Old Age (SRCV).

Daycare and Social Benefits (SGPS).

Within this regime, those workers who maintain a subordinate and paid employment relationship with your employer, which implies the mandatory nature of its insurance. Currently, approximately 69.1% of policyholders are in this category.

Voluntary Regime:

He Voluntary Regimeon the other hand, offers the possibility of joining individually or collectively, being a product of personal decision, among which are the following:

Family Health Insurance (SSFAM).

Optional Insurance (students).

Domestic workers.

Employers of natural persons.

Independent workers.

The voluntary incorporation of field workers.

IMSS insurance modalities

IMSS insurance modalities:

Each of these two regimes is divided into different modalities. For example, within the Mandatory Regimethere is modality 10, which as of 2019 incorporates the pilot program for domestic workers.

In contrast, in the Voluntary Regime there is modality 40 – whose legal name is Voluntary Continuation in the Mandatory Regime, designed for those who have stopped working in formal jobs and want to maintain their social security rights.

It is crucial to highlight that the financing of IMSS insurance comes from contributions from employers, workers and the Federal Government.

In addition, those who choose to voluntarily join the Family Health Insurance (SSFAM), including their registered relatives, must pay the corresponding fee annually, which is established based on their age group.

These quotas are calculated following the table stipulated in Article 242 of the Law and are updated annually in February, according to the increase observed in the National Consumer Price Index of the previous calendar year.

It is clear that the IMSS offers a wide variety of insurance options, which guarantees coverage for different groups of insured people and their beneficiaries, thus contributing to social security and well-being in Mexico.

With the Social Security Law as a basis, these regimes and modalities allow citizens to access health services and economic benefits according to their individual needs and circumstances.