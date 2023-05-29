Monday, May 29, 2023, 12:36 p.m.



Social Security has alerted citizens to a new scam that impersonates their identity. Through their Twitter account @incluinfo, from where they resolve doubts related to the management of the Ministries of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations, they have warned of a fraudulent message that is reaching the mobile phones of affiliates. The goal of this scam is to steal the personal data of potential victims.

The SMS pretends to be Social Security and requests an update of the health card. To continue maintaining the services it offers, they ask to click on the link that accompanies the message. That link leads to a malicious web page that requests personal information through a form.

Suspected criminals ask for last name, first name, date of birth and email. Once this data has been entered, it could be used by the cybercriminal “to commit future attacks directed at specific people and in this way easily deceive the victim,” they explain from Incibe.

🔴🔴 Have you received this SMS? ⚠️ It’s NOT ours. It’s a fraud #NoPiques ⚠️Do not click on links you have doubts about.

⁉️⁉️Ask us⁉️⁉️@INCIBE pic.twitter.com/mruvDI0KtG — Attention to the citizens of @inclusiongob (@incluinfo) May 26, 2023

From Social Security they affirm that this message is not theirs and that it is “a fraud”. In addition, they ask the population not to click “on links about which you have doubts.”

This type of scam via text message (sms) on mobile phones is known as ‘smishing’. If you have clicked on the link and have provided your information, you must collect all possible evidence about fraud in case you need to file a complaint.

From the Incibe they recommend doing ‘egosurfing’ during the next months, that is, searching the internet for the data that has been stolen from you, in case something has been published about you. If you need these to be eliminated, you can resort to the right to be forgotten. In addition, they advise checking the email or accounts from which you have provided information in the form “to avoid possible phishing attacks.