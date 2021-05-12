The Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, José Luis Escrivá, during his intervention in the control session to the Executive this Wednesday in Congress. Chema Moya / EFE

The new real income contribution system for self-employed workers contemplates 13 different tranches so that they adapt their forecast of returns to each one of them, and their contribution quotas will range between 90 and 1,220 euros. This is the proposal that the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations has presented in the last draft that has been transferred to the social agents, and to which EL PAÍS has had access. The implementation of this new framework will be approved in 2022, “without producing economic effects until 2023”; and the deployment will be progressive “up to a maximum of nine years, with periodic reviews every three years in which business and trade union organizations, and associations of the self-employed may decide, together with the Government, to accelerate the calendar,” according to the document. .

With this new contribution form, it will be the self-employed themselves who will decide at all times what their contribution base will be based on the expected returns they make, and according to the Social Security draft, they will be able to modify this choice “six times at throughout the year ”. In the event that there is a mismatch between the contribution and the income at the end of the year, the worker must regulate this situation by means of an additional income (if he had contributed less than his share); or you can request a refund (if the opposite occurs).

Once the implementation of this reform takes place, of which the department headed by José Luis Escrivá has made the flag in recent months, the lowest quota for a self-employed person will be 90 euros for returns of 9,000 euros (the lowest tranche ), and 1,220 euros for the highest (higher than 48,841 euros).

The self-employed are not the only central element presented by the latest Social Security proposal, which also includes news regarding the revaluation of pensions. The first point of the draft specifies that in the event that negative inflation occurs, the purchasing power of pensioners will be guaranteed “leaving that year unchanged.” In the same way, a periodic evaluation will be carried out every five years of the effects of the annual revaluation and an action will be proposed “if it is necessary to correct any deviation to preserve the maintenance of the purchasing power of pensions”.

Change in penalties

Regarding the adequacy of the coefficients in early retirements, the ministry proposes that the penalties that are raised for those who retire before the legal age, specifically for those who do so two years before and with the maximum pension, and whose penalty was 4%, they are equated with those suffered by other workers (between 13% and 21%), with the nuance that it will occur over a period of 12 years. In this way, it is intended that those who were to retire early in the near future are not harmed.

This is not the only avenue explored by the draft on retirement. Extending working time (and therefore contribution time) is another of the main lines of the Social Security project. To achieve this extension, the Government proposes the prohibition of forced retirements for minors under 68 years of age, with the exception of those that are included in the sectoral collective agreements. Of course, only while these are in force. Accompanying this measure, aid is also proposed so that companies can extend the working life of their workers. “In order to favor the permanence of older workers in the labor market, it is agreed to establish a 75% reduction in employer contributions to Social Security for common contingencies during the situation of temporary disability of those workers who had reached the age of 62 years ”.