Social security | This is how Orpo's government's actions will soon begin to be felt in everyday life

Some of the changes will come into effect at the beginning of the year, some in the spring and some later in the fall.

Several benefits will change next year Petteri Orpon (kok) to comply with the government's first budget.

HS put together the most relevant changes, which will come into effect at the beginning of the year. At the end of the article, you will also find information about the changes that will come into effect later.

Child benefits

The family the child allowance paid for the fourth child increases by 10 euros to 173.24 euros per month. The child allowance paid for the fifth and each subsequent child also increases by 10 euros to 192.69 euros per month.

The amount of the increase in child allowance for single parents will also increase by 5 euros to 73.30 euros.

The guardian increase of the study allowance will increase by 20 euros. The new guardian increase amount is 141.63 euros per month.

Unemployment insurance

Unemployment insurance the excess period is extended to seven days. In the past, the deductible period has been five days.

Self-responsibility period means the period set at the beginning of unemployment or layoff, during which no daily allowance is paid. At the average level of earnings-related allowance, the effect of the cut is about 150 euros per person, estimates the joint organization of Unemployment Insurance Funds.

In addition, the so-called periodicity of holiday allowances will be restored. This means that if a person has unused holidays at the end of the employment relationship, the compensation paid for them postpones the start of the right to daily allowance. Currently, vacation pay does not affect the start of the right to daily allowance.

The unemployment insurance child increases will also decrease at the beginning of the year, when the temporary increase for 2023 ends. For example, a daily increase of 10.29 euros was previously paid for two children, which now drops to 8.57 euros.

General housing allowance

For a year In 2023, the periodic increases that take into account inflation and the rise in the price of electricity will end.

Next year, separate heating costs can be reimbursed for a one-person meal at a maximum of 46 euros per month. This year the amount was 66 euros.

Indexes

I can the benefits are subject to the usual annual index increase. Subsidies are increased according to the general price level, so that their purchasing power does not decrease.

However, the government has canceled the index increases of several benefits for many years. Cutting the indices is one of the government's most significant savings and employment measures.

An index increase of 5.9 percent will be made at the beginning of the year for pensions, disability allowances paid by Kela, subsistence allowance and military allowance.

On the other hand, there will be no increases at all, for example, to unemployment labor market support and basic daily allowance, study allowance, the criteria for determining housing allowances, or the minimum amount of sickness allowance and parental allowance.

Next in , the full national pension is 775.70 euros per month for a person living alone. The full amount of the guaranteed pension is 976.59 euros per month.

Also, for example, alimony and alimony are increased according to the cost of living index. In 2024, the full amount of child support is 196.02 euros per month for each child.

Medical reimbursements

So said medicine ceiling will rise to 626.94 euros from the current 592.16 euros.

The medicine cap, i.e. the annual deductible for medicine reimbursements, is the annual upper limit of the reimbursed medicine costs paid by the customer himself. When the upper limit is exceeded, only a deductible of 2.50 euros is paid for each product to be replaced.

Kela compensations

In the year 2024 Kela reimburses the customer 30 euros for a visit to a private general practitioner and specialist and 25 euros for remote reception instead of the current 8 euros.

At the same time, the compensation for a basic oral examination by a dentist will increase from 15.50 euros to 30 euros. Reimbursements for psychiatrist visits and treatment are also increasing.

Several changes take effect in the spring and fall

Several the changes made by the government will take effect in April and later in the year.

In April, for example, child increases in unemployment insurance will be removed completely and the so-called 300-euro protective part will be removed.

The deductible portion of the general housing allowance will also increase, the compensation percentage will decrease and the earned income deduction will be removed. The child benefit paid for a child under the age of three will be increased by 26 euros per month.

Later in the fall, for example, the government guarantee for a student loan will rise to 850 euros per month.