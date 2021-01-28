“ L liberate the French from the anguish of the next day. “ This injunction, brandished as a creed, Ambroise Croizat (1901-1951), who would have been 120 years old this Thursday, endeavored to bring it to life through Social Security, a building that has been attacked many times but more relevant than ever. In the aftermath of the Second World War, the Minister of Labor (1) helped lay the foundations of the French social protection system, in the spirit indicated by the National Council of Resistance (CNR). Today, even government officials welcome this ” safety net “ which helped us cushion the shock of the crisis. Yet these are the same people who work to weaken it.

1Sickness insurance, essential but under attack

Hospitalizations, sick leaves, screening campaigns, vaccination … the health crisis has put the sickness branch of Social Security to the test, and the building designed by Ambroise Croizat held up to the shock. But, if our social protection system has made it possible to avoid an explosion of precariousness, the State, by choosing to finance its emergency measures linked to the pandemic by increasing the debt of Social Security, “Continues to lay the groundwork for its dismantling”, deplores the CGT. Thus, with a 1.5 billion euros deficit in 2019, the sickness branch of Social Security recorded a record deficit of 33.7 billion euros in 2020. And forecasts for 2021 are based on debt of 19 billion. euros.

“It is the role of Social Security to take charge of health as a whole, it was founded on this basis, to prevent health from being a commodity”, explains Murielle Pereyron, of the CGT social organizations of the Rhône. For the trade unionist, ” this hole “ should not be seen as just any debt. “The Social Security is constitutional, it cannot go bankrupt”, she recalls. However, “This government, which the pandemic has never changed in policy, will seek to make employees and retirees pay the bill through contributions to repay the social debt”.

The facts also prove the union right. The Social Security financing law, passed at the end of 2020, in the midst of the health crisis, provides for 800 million euros in spending cuts. Austerity carried out in the name of the deficit of health insurance, which has justified for years, de-reimbursements, cuts in posts, hospital beds and other restrictions. As for PCR tests, “A medical deductible of 2 euros is invoiced to the insured for each of them”, notes Murielle Pereyron.

2unemployment insurance placed under supervision

The government persists and signs in its ambition to cut corners on the rights of the unemployed. If he promises to apply certain points of his regressive reform of unemployment insurance in 2019 only in the event of economic thinning, the most dangerous measures such as changing the method of calculating the daily reference wage (SJR ) are still relevant today. Ignoring the fierce opposition of the unions, the Minister of Labor is considering an implementing decree within a few weeks. Since coming to power, Emmanuel Macron has been bulldozing his business of taking over Unédic. In October 2018, a first crucial step was taken with the abolition of the employee contribution to finance the scheme for the benefit of the CSG, confirming a major change in philosophy. At the very foundation of unemployment insurance, joint management (union and employers) then takes a serious blow in the wing.

Created in 1958 at the instigation of General de Gaulle, this system was originally designed to pay replacement income to employees in industry and commerce who find themselves unemployed. The first agreement was signed the same year by the CNPF (ancestor of Medef) and the CGC, FO and the CFTC. The CGT would then have preferred that this fund become a 5th branch of Social Security.

Sixty-two years later, Macronist power goes against the grain of history. And it’s not over. In a study unveiled on January 12, economists from the Economic Analysis Council even advocated a nationalization of its governance. For the CGT, in these times of major crisis, it is rather time “To open unemployment insurance to all those deprived of the right to work”.

3the pension system, a threatened rampart

Ambroise Croizat did not invent the pension system, but he was one of the great architects of its extension. In 1945, only a million French people benefited from coverage, while the others were making do with their savings.

On May 22, 1946, after months of debate, the Minister achieved his goals: the law establishing the principle of the generalization of the system to all workers was passed. “When he leaves the government in May 1947, the amount of pensions will have increased by 130%, writes historian Michel Étiévent. More than 4 million French people benefit from it. “

Since then, the regime has been considerably enlarged, before being attacked by liberal governments (Balladur reforms of 1993, Fillon of 2003, Woerth of 2010, etc.). Despite the crisis, the Macronist power has not given up on its reform, which aims in particular to establish a points system, very unequal. With the eternal deficit argument as justification: “I am sorry to have to repeat myself, but we will need a pension reform that restores financial balances”, again hammered Minister Bruno Le Maire on Wednesday.

4a fifth controversial branch

While the pandemic has hit the elderly very hard, the debate around the creation of a fifth branch of Social Security, dedicated to autonomy, has returned to the fore. Praised by the government and employers, the establishment of a 5th distinct risk revolts the CGT. The union pleads for support for dependency by the sickness branch. “How does the care necessary for dependent people differ from the care provided by the sickness branch?” In nothing “, hammers the union, which castigates a boss size project. In fact, the financing of this 5th risk would, among other things, be provided by taxes (CSG and CRDS). “Everything except social contributions, everything except the socialized salary! ” alert the CGT, which slams “A branch for the elderly that costs employers nothing”.

5 for full social security

Reclaiming the fundamental principles of Social Security, namely universality, solidarity, distribution or even the globalization of risks, is becoming urgent in this troubled period. As the CGT underlines, comprehensive social protection could thus cover needs in terms of health, family, retirement, autonomy, but also vocational training or unemployment rights. While many unemployed people find themselves on the sidelines, sometimes without an allowance, the union also recalls that it has been defending for years a new status of salaried work. This could allow each person throughout their professional career “To have a certain number of cumulative and progressive rights, transferable from one company to another, from one branch to another, enforceable against any employer”. At the heart of this new status, professional social security, close to the job-training security theorized by the PCF, proposes to maintain the most advantageous rights, in particular to unemployment, during the transition between two jobs. So many ambitious projects that should find an echo in this situation of generalized precariousness caused by the Covid.