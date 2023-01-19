Social security | The French are on strike against the pension reform – the retirement age is already one of the lowest in the EU

President Emmanuel Macron wants to raise the retirement age from the current 62 to 64 years. The unions do not accept the proposal, and a general strike will begin on Thursday.

France will stop on Thursday for a broad-front general strike, because the unions will not melt the president Emmanuel Macron proposal for raising the retirement age.

France’s eight largest unions have announced their opposition to raising the retirement age from the current 62 to 64 by 2030.

The reform also changes the accrual of the pension, which means that in order to receive a full pension, you have to work longer than before.

Lateral support comes from the political left and the greens. Also the leader of the parliamentary group of the far-right National Alliance Marine Le Pen said on Twitter that the party opposes the “unfair” reform by all means.

Macron tried a similar pension reform already in 2019, but had to back down due to widespread opposition. After the outbreak of the corona pandemic, the government also did not want to join forces with the trade unions.

Now the situation is different. Pension reform was one of Macron’s key promises in last year’s presidential election, and backtracking on it would erode his political capital.

The trade unions, on the other hand, are now releasing other pressures than just pension rage. Inflation has eaten away at the purchasing power of wage earners and living has become more expensive in every way due to, among other things, the rise in energy prices.

French Minister of Transport Clement Beaune urged French people to work remotely on Thursday as much as possible in an interview with the France 2 television channel on Tuesday. According to Beaune, Thursday is going to be “hellish”.

Train traffic stops almost completely. For example, in Paris, the majority of public transport is at a standstill or runs at less frequent intervals.

All public sectors will go on strike, for example the majority of teachers, whose union is one of the most vocal opponents of the pension reform.

French in the pension reform planned by the government, starting this year, the retirement age would increase by three months every year until the age of 64 was reached at the end of the decade.

In the future, a full pension would require 43 years of work. This would come into effect from 2027.

There are also exceptions to the rule. For example, those who started working life under the age of 20 would have the option of early retirement, and workers in certain industries considered to be heavy would be able to retire earlier than the standard age.

The reason for the government’s reform is that the level of the smallest pensions is to be increased at the same time. Prime minister Elisabeth Bornen according to the reform will increase the future pension of at least two million employees who now receive the minimum wage. The level of the pension would be 85 percent of the minimum wage, i.e. 1,200 euros at the current level, if there are enough years of work.

There are a total of 42 separate pension systems in France, which makes the whole difficult to understand. The government’s goal is to unify the systems.

of the Pension Security Center comparison shows that France’s retirement age of 62 is starting to be exceptionally low in the EU.

Contact manager familiar with pension systems Mika Vidlund The Pension Center says that the increase in life expectancy will increase pension costs, which has created pressure for reform in France.

Like Finland and other Nordic countries, France has not prepared for the increase in pension expenses by funding funds in advance. About 80 percent of pensions are financed by pension payments, and the rest is covered by state tax revenues.

Several countries have ended up raising the retirement age as life expectancy increases. In many countries, such as Finland, the retirement age is tied to the development of life expectancy.

In Finland, the retirement age is flexible, which means that you can now retire between the ages of 64 and 68. The age limits increase gradually: for example, those born between 1962 and 1964 can retire at the earliest at the age of 65 and, if they wish, can work until the age of 70.

In the EU, many countries have made decisions to raise the retirement age to 67 in the next few years. Various early retirement systems are in use in several countries, in which case the actual retirement age is lower.

According to ETK’s Vidlund, the OECD’s comparison of the retirement age shows that the actual retirement age in France is below 61, which is below the OECD average. In the reference year 2020, the actual retirement age in Finland was 63 years for men and slightly more for women.