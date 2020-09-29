In the midst of the coronavirus epidemic, it was first estimated at 52 billion euros this year, but there was income tax and contributions were less bad than expected.

Leaded by the Covid-19, the Social Security deficit is expected to reach a record level of 44.7 billion euros this year, then decrease to 25.5 billion next year, according to a summary of the Accounts Committee consulted by AFP on Monday September 28. The previous record, reached in 2010 during the financial crisis, was 28 billion euros.

The deficit for 2020 was estimated in June at 52 billion, but this forecast has been revised downwards due to a recession “slightly weaker” that dreaded at the beginning of the summer, resulting in more income from taxes and contributions. This bailout is also due to a payment “exceptional” the retirement reserve fund (FRR), which timely reimburses a previous day “balance” belonging to the electricity and gas regime.

But health spending continues to widen because of the health crisis: despite a drop in reimbursements for liberal caregivers, measures linked to the epidemic (masks, tests, work stoppages, premiums in hospitals, etc.) are bending the sickness branch, which should post a deficit of 30 billion in 2020. A loss of 16.4 billion is still expected in 2021, without counting the wage increases negotiated within the framework of the Ségur de la santé, which should therefore increase the bill.

As for the retirement branch, the deficit would be 7.9 billion this year thanks to the payment of the FRR, but it “would be maintained” to 8 billion in 2021. The family branch, which would plunge into the red in 2020 (-3.3 billion), “would become surplus again” next year (+0.9 billion), due in particular to a low revaluation of benefits linked to inflation, “the crisis slowing down prices”. The industrial accidents branch would follow the same path, with a slight deficit this year (-0.3 billion) followed by a return to green from 2021 (+0.5 billion).