Social security | The Constitutional Committee broke up in the vote – the opposition demanded an overall assessment of the subsidy cuts

The opposition representatives demanded that the committee should have dealt with the cut proposals for unemployment insurance, housing allowance and indices together and requested an overall assessment of them from the ministry.

The Constitutional Committee at Tuesday’s meeting, the opposition representatives demanded that the committee combine the processing of the government’s benefit cut proposals and ask the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health for a “comprehensive assessment of the fundamental and human rights impacts”.

Made the suggestion Anna Kontula (left) and it was worth it Johanna Ojala-Niemelä (sd).

Kontula proposed that the committee would have dealt with the motions related to unemployment insurance, housing allowance and index cuts together. Now the committee processes each government proposal separately and issues a statement on them to the other committees.

The committee rejected the proposal by 9-4. The committee’s votes are not public, but according to HS’s information, voting followed the government-opposition divide.

Correction November 14, 2023 at 3:10 p.m.: Corrected Johanna Ojala-Niemelä’s party position.