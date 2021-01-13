Social Security has decreed the return of the self-employed fees paid by Glovo and Deliveroo distributors to the Administration after being declared employees of these companies by a Superior Court of Justice. Specifically, this newspaper has identified two false freelancers to whom these fees will be returned and to whom hundreds of cases protected by high court rulings could be added.

In September, JCG entered the self-employed fees that it paid during its stage as a delivery person: 1,261.03 euros in return of undue income and 96.07 euros more in interest, after having worked with Glovo for a year, between October 2017 and October 2018.

In the letter, the Asturias Provincial Directorate of the General Treasury of Social Security justifies this return after having “eliminated its registration in the Special Regime for Self-Employed Workers in application of the Judicial Judgment by which it is recognized as an employed employment relationship his relationship with the company GLOVO APP 23, SL ”.

The opinion to which the text refers was issued in July 2019 by the Supreme Court of Asturias and was the first sentence won by a dealer in a higher court in Spain. In it, the employment relationship between Glovo and the delivery man was recognized after JCG denounced an unfair dismissal. “They fired me from one day to the next for lack of professionalism with my colleagues, according to what I put in the email. It was absurd ”, says the affected person.

Like him, many others riders who have also been declared salaried by the courts, have tried to recover the fees paid while they worked as self-employed, but the Social Security has not yet made a statement, as Rubén Ranz, coordinator of the UGT division specialized in digital platforms, explains: “The rest of delivery men are awaiting a ruling from the Supreme Court. There are people to whom Social Security has told that until there is a ruling from the Supreme Court they will not return their fees ”.

According to JCG, he has already received the money back, unlike his colleagues, because he already has a final judgment, since Glovo abandoned the case after the ruling of the Social Chamber of the Asturian high court. In fact, that sentence was included in the argument of the Supreme Court in the trial of Isaac Cuende in September 2020, the first time that the Supreme Court declared a delivery man false self-employed.

Social Security recalls that “in the event that there is a firm judgment and if the judgment is so established, the quotas will be claimed from the company and, in the event that a change of framework is made [el afectado pase de cuenta propia a cuenta ajena], to the worker the fees are returned ”.

JN is another of the distributors to whom the Treasury decreed the return of the fees in December and is waiting to receive the money in his account. In his case, he says, he has been complaining since February. “After I don’t know how many emails I have finally been granted it by asking for it through a form on the Social Security website,” he says by phone.

JN is pending to pay 4,248.18 euros in fees and 419.08 euros in interest, after having distributed for Deliveroo for almost two years, between January 2017 and December 2018. Like JCG, he was fired for misconduct and from one day to the next, but he denounced and was declared an employee of the platform along with 536 colleagues in a ruling of the Supreme Court of Madrid in January 2020.

Once Social Security has recognized that these workers have been employed, the payment of their contributions during the months worked is borne by the delivery companies, but at the moment it is unknown if Glovo and Deliveroo have entered the Administration the amounts required by the Labor Inspection after the regularization of the riders. In the case of Glovo, after some thirty actions carried out between 2019 and October 2020, the Inspection claims 16.2 million euros after registering 11,013 distributors.

According to the latest government data, between July 2018 and December 2020, the Social Security has registered a total of 48,034 false self-employed workers in Spain and the contracting companies have been required, through Liquidation Acts, 295,372,075.52 euros. In 2020, installments amounting to € 56,533,280.82 have been settled due to the finding of 9,277 false self-employed workers.