The hole in Social Security is growing. They go 10 years in a row. In 2020, marked by the pandemic, the pension institute’s payments have exploded to cause the largest budgetary gap in its history: 2.6% of GDP, the equivalent of 29,685 million euros. This imbalance is, in part, a consequence of the health crisis and the measures that have been adopted to combat the economic blow, in which the public body has played a crucial role in keeping the activity afloat with measures such as the exemption of quotas. of the workers in ERTE or the extraordinary benefit for the cessation of activity of the self-employed.

In absolute figures, the gap in the agency’s accounts translated into a hole of 29,685 million euros, according to last year’s year-end data presented this Monday by the Ministry of Finance. This gap, almost twice the size of the previous year, could have been much larger. But the organization, like autonomous communities and city councils, benefited last year from the transfers provided by the State, which have taken over the bulk of the deficit for all administrations ―in 2020 it reached 11% of GDP― in the face of a unprecedented crisis.

Last year, the State transferred 22,000 million euros to the public institute in an extraordinary way to compensate for the blow that the health emergency was causing on its balance sheet. According to data from the Treasury, the expenses associated with the covid that financed Social Security last year reached 29,311 million euros. Without these disbursements from the State, the hole in the public institute would have amounted to almost 5% of GDP, more than 51,000 million euros.

The hole also grows without counting the aid for the covid

Although a large part of the gap is due to measures to alleviate the health crisis, the truth is that without the State mattress the body would have registered red numbers even though money would not have been spent on supporting workers and freelancers affected by the COVID crisis . This is because social contributions contributed by workers and companies (income) were reduced by 3.46% and expenses (benefits to families and institutions) rose by 7.93%, as explained by the Ministry of Social Security in a note .

The agency allocated more than 15,000 million to the benefits of ERTE and other covid subsidies; aid to the self-employed left a bill of 3,859 million; and the disbursement for the exemptions in the quotas touched the 8,000 million. To this must be added the implementation of the minimum vital income, which last year involved an expense of 500 million more for Social Security, and the benefits for temporary disability: those linked to covid-19 exceeded 2,000 million. On the other hand, the pension bill was in line with expectations: the 132,000 million paid in these benefits in 2020 represented an increase in spending of 2.95%, in line with the increases in other years.

Income and expenses

For several years now, Social Security has been chaining Red numbers close to 20,000 million euros. In 2019 the hole was closed somewhat, but this is still large. So when the pandemic hit, everything suggested that the difference between income and expenses would become even greater. It is the perfect storm: jobs are destroyed (less income from contributions), a large part of the contributions of workers affected by ERTE are exonerated (and 3.5 million were reached) and of the self-employed forced to stop their activity. The latter are also compensated with a benefit. Finally, temporary disability in casualties due to coronavirus soars.

The wickers to reach a historic deficit were in place, and this has finally happened. For this reason, the Government decreed dozens of injections worth billions of euros: current transfers totaled 43,317.09 million for the year, according to data provided by the Ministry of Social Security and Social Inclusion. These figures are calculated from the cash accounting and are not homogenized with the National Accounting criteria. With this, the fall in income from contributions, 3.46%, to 119,855.59 million was compensated. In this chapter, the collapse of the contributions of the self-employed stands out, which fell by 17.8%. There are also significant falls between the agrarian regime, 17.57%, or that of domestic workers, 30.14%.

According to data from the Treasury, in 2020 total Social Security expenses rose by 20.3%, a percentage equivalent to 37,197 million euros, to reach 220,205 million. Social benefits grew by 29,913 million, and the subsidies meant an increase in disbursements of 7,636 million. But income also grew, 14%, the effect of a 0.9% rise in social contributions and extraordinary transfers to face the crisis. Even so, this increase has not been enough to prevent the body’s deficit from growing. Specifically, 87% more than in 2019, when it stood at 1.3% of GDP.