The Social Security deficit will smash all records this year. According to the Budget Plan that the Government has sent to Brussels this Thursday, the hole will be at 4.1% of GDP in 2021 – compared to 1.4% in 2019 -, a figure equivalent to more than 45.3 billion euros. To put it in context: this amount represents a third of the total expenditure on pensions that the State paid last year.

This strong upturn is explained by the exceptional situation of economic crisis in which the coronavirus pandemic has led. The destruction of employment triggered by the closure of the activity and the huge bill that the temporary employment regulation files (ERTE) and the extraordinary benefit for the cessation of activity of self-employed for the public coffers are supplying are the main responsible for the increase. Only the ERTE, which were made more flexible at the beginning of the health emergency to avoid further punishing the labor market, will represent a bill close to 35,000 million in 2020 for the public coffers, a part of it supported by Social Security for the bonus in quotes.

By 2021, the Government foresees that the red numbers of Social Security, which for a decade has closed every year with a deficit, will be reduced and will stand at 3% of GDP calculated for that year. Despite the decline, the hole will remain at record heights: 36,741 million, double that of last year, when no one could yet predict that an invisible virus would bring the world economy to its knees and that Spain would be one of the countries most punished in both numbers of contagions as in economic debacle. Even so, the Government plans to revalue pensions by 0.9% in 2021, according to the document sent to Brussels this Thursday. In addition, in 2021 the duration of the paternity benefit is extended from 12 to 16 uninterrupted weeks and it is estimated that in 2021 the cost of the minimum vital income benefit will be 3,000 million euros.

In total, the Social Security mismatch will be more than 82,000 million in two years, but the Executive has arranged for the central Administration to take charge of part of this gap. The Budget Plan puts it black on white, and collects that more than half of the extra spending that Social Security will have to assume in 2021 becomes a less heavy burden through extraordinary transfers that the document figures at 18,396 million.

The central administration will have the greatest lag

Thus, the Social Security deficit forecast by the Government for 2021 will stand at 1.3% of GDP after the central Administration takes over a little more than half of it through extraordinary transfers equivalent to 1.7% of GDP. Something similar will happen with the autonomous communities: the Executive expects that their red numbers will reach 2.2% of GDP next year, but the Government already moved last week after the meeting of the Council for Fiscal and Financial Policy ―the conclave between the Ministry of Finance and the regional councilors of the branch to discuss regional financing – which will assume half of this gap.

Specifically, the Ministry of Finance proposed that the central administration take over the equivalent of 1.1% of GDP of the deficit of the regions estimated for next year, through an extraordinary transfer of 13,486 million, whose distribution has not yet It is decided whether it will be done based on covid-19 criteria or according to the autonomous financing rules. Even so, the result does not change: the State Administration will be the subsector that will accumulate the highest gap in 2021, 5.2% ―and also in 2020, with 6.6% of GDP― which would have been 2, 4% without transfers to autonomies and Social Security. In total, the mismatch for the public administrations as a whole will stand at 7.7% next year, after skyrocketing this year to 11.3%.

In reality, these figures do not represent a deficit path as had been customarily approved in previous years before starting to design the Budgets. Faced with this extraordinary crisis, which has nothing to do with the Great Recession, neither in its origin nor in its sudden impact, the Government has decided to suspend fiscal rules for both this year and next year, in line with the EU decision to freeze the Stability and Growth Pact due to the health emergency. For this reason, the percentages included in the Budget Plan only represent reference rates and not closed objectives, although the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, reiterated on more than one occasion that this exceptional decision does not imply the disappearance of fiscal responsibility .