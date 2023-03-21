Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 7:03 p.m.





Once you retire, depending on the scheme in which you are integrated and the time of contribution, you will receive one pension or another. The economic benefit for the self-employed or domestic workers has a different regulation with respect to ordinary retirement, which receives a higher percentage of beneficiaries. In the event that you belong to the general scheme but have not contributed enough, you will be entitled to a non-contributory pension that is requested through the Imserso. In any case, the retirement age is the same in 2023: at 65 years if you have contributed 37 years and 9 months or more, and at 66 years and 4 months if you have less years worked.

However, there are several cases in which you can retire before the required legal age or situations, such as permanent disability, that force you to leave your job.

When can your pension be suspended?



Once you have requested the pension, the payment will be made monthly with its corresponding extraordinary payments, which will rise in 2023 after the revaluation of 8.5% applied since January. After this procedure, you will no longer have to request the benefit, although Social Security may require the presentation of a document when receiving the pension, imposing fines if you do not do so. You can also order the suspension of your pension if you do not comply with the regulations.

The receipt of the retirement pension is incompatible with the performance of any work of the pensioner, on behalf of another or on their own, which gives rise to their inclusion in the General Scheme or in any of the Special Schemes, with the exceptions and in the terms that legally or statutorily determined. Nor will you be able to make it compatible with the performance of a job in the public sector or senior positions.

The Social Security warns that carrying out work that is incompatible with the receipt of the pension causes the suspension of the benefit, as well as of the health care inherent to the condition of a pensioner. In addition, in these cases the employer is obliged to request registration and enter the corresponding contributions, if any.

What can the pension be compatible with?



These are the cases in which a pensioner can work:

– Self-employment, for which you receive an annual income that does not exceed the minimum interprofessional salary in annual calculation.

– The activity carried out on their own by collegiate professionals.

– Partial retirement.

– Flexible retirement.

– Work for others or own account of the pensioner who has accessed the pension at the ordinary retirement age and the amount has been calculated by applying the percentage of 100% to the regulatory base. The work-compatible pension will be reduced by 50% of its amount.