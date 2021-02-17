At the time of the 75th anniversary of Social Security, the review Economy and Politics puts history in perspective with the hottest news. Institutional changes of revolutionary scope are in fact once again on the agenda as the double health and economic crisis spreads its devastation on France and the planet, undermined by the absolute priorities of a financialized capitalism. Faced with a system discredited by the compromise of its “elites” with fascism, Social Security, creation of Ambroise Croizat, was once able to establish a space of revolutionary solidarity with a communist dimension. We know that this social conquest has since been subjected to an incessant work of undermining. Today, it must be defended with all the more energy as the need for a new revolutionary leap against capital and its deadly logics which contradict the inevitably common, united and shared future of society emerges as never before. human. A file not to be missed.