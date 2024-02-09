Saturday, February 10, 2024
Social security | Misuses of Kela subsidies are rare

February 9, 2024
Social security | Misuses of Kela subsidies are rare

According to Kela, the income register has reduced suspicions of abuse in some of the benefits.

Social benefits the number of suspected abuses has remained low between 2018 and 2023, says Kela in its announcement. Last year, just under half of all paid benefits were suspected of abuse.

Last year, most suspicions of abuse were directed at basic income support, followed by unemployment insurance and general housing support.

According to Kela, unemployment insurance accounted for the largest share of suspected abuse in previous years.

Income register system according to Kela, has reduced suspicions of abuse of unemployment insurance and housing allowance.

Suspected abuse of benefits registered by Kela are cases where the customer has been consulted about suspected abuse and where Kela has made a decision on the matter. It is abuse if the beneficiary intentionally tries to get a benefit unjustifiably or more than he is entitled to.

