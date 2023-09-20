It was D66 faction leader Jan Paternotte who stretched the concept of ‘social security’ to its utmost limits in the House of Representatives on Wednesday. Security of existence, Paternotte said, also includes the right to euthanasia: the certainty that you can end your existence.

Not a word goes off the tongue so quickly during the General Political Reflections, but parties now group almost all their wishes and priorities under that concept. The wallets of low and middle income earners. The tax burden on businesses. The affordability of fuel and public transport. But also: attention to elderly care, the housing market, the climate.

Lilian Marijnissen, who as party leader of the SP seems to be one of the best politicians to take on the subject, did not provoke a cheer, but a sigh. “Let us not make social security the same empty term as administrative culture.”

Attention to the middle

This is certain: the politicians who spoke out in favor of social security this week were no longer just talking about the poorest groups. That’s how it started. In recent weeks, a warning from the Central Planning Bureau has dominated the political debate. Without additional government policy, the number of people in poverty would increase to almost 1 million next year.

The government managed to prevent this increase with a purchasing power package of 2 billion euros, which will mainly increase the lowest incomes. During the General Political Reflections, many parties, from coalition and opposition, shifted attention to the group just above: the middle incomes. There, said VVD faction leader Sophie Hermans, there is “a very large group of people who are also having a hard time.”

The VVD was not alone in this. Middle-income earners are in danger of being forgotten, said CDA leader Henri Bontenbal. “In the Netherlands there are many people with a middle income,” said D66 party leader Jan Paternotte, “who sometimes did not know it due to the high inflation last year.”

In concrete terms, the VVD wants to help the middle groups by blocking an impending increase in gasoline taxes. Due to the energy crisis, the government has kept fuel excise duties artificially low since the spring of 2022. This expires at the end of this year, with the excise duty also being increased to keep up with inflation. As a result, petrol prices will soon rise by 21 cents per liter.

Part of the House is pushing for a longer reduction. Support for the VVD proposal appears to be broad: it comes from right-wing parties such as the PVV, Forum for Democracy and BBB, but also from the SP and Denk. The proposal costs 1.2 billion euros, which the VVD is considering taking from the National Growth Fund.

Experts, and in their wake parties such as D66 and GroenLinks-PvdA, are critical of the VVD proposal. The largest share of such an excise duty reduction will go to the highest incomes, an analysis by ING found this week. Because they spend four to five times as much on fuel as the lowest income earners, and because they own more and larger cars.

Turbo on minimum wage

Officials therefore called the extension of the excise duty reduction this spring an inefficient measure. They put a second argument on the table: the climate does not benefit if lower gasoline prices lead to more car use. And the very lowest incomes, said MP Pieter Omtzigt, such as people on social assistance, cannot even afford a car.

A completely different plan was presented by an occasional alliance of GroenLinks-PvdA and ChristenUnie. They prefer to put the turbo on the measures that the cabinet has already taken for the lowest incomes, through an additional increase in the minimum wage, social assistance and the state pension in the new year.

Even that argument now reflected attention for the middle groups. Because a higher minimum wage also pushes up the pay scales above that, GroenLinks faction leader Jesse Klaver defended his proposal to the VVD. So it also benefits middle incomes.

Not at all, according to VVD and CDA. Because the costs of this proposal, approximately 2.3 billion euros, will be borne by GroenLinks-PvdA and ChristenUnie by the business community. That also damages social security. Because companies, said Henri Bontenbal, “provide social security for many people who work at these companies every day. We sometimes forget that.”