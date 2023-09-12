The Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) is an institution in charge of offering health and social security services to workers who contribute to its system. One of the main benefits that the IMSS provides to its members is various insurance coverage that protects your health and financial future.

The most important insurance that the IMSS grants to workers is the sickness and maternity insurance, which covers all medical and hospital expenses necessary to treat illnesses, injuries and pregnancies. This insurance also includes preventive medical care, such as check-ups and early detection exams.

However, there are 5 types of insurance offered by the IMSS. Next, we will tell you what they are.

What are the 5 insurances offered by the IMSS?

Health and maternity insurance. This insurance offers medical care to all those who are pregnant, as well as to those who suffer from an illness. Work risk insurance. This plan offers coverage to all workers who, for some reason, have suffered an injury during their work day. Disability and life insurance. This insurance covers people who have suffered a disability or disability that prevents them from continuing with their work, as well as family members who depended on them financially in the event of death. Daycare insurance and social benefits. This insurance provides support to working mothers who need a daycare center to leave their children while they work, as well as workers who need some type of social assistance. Retirement and unemployment insurance at advanced age. This plan covers all people who have reached retirement age or who have been unjustifiably terminated from their job.

These 5 insurance policies are of great importance for workers in Mexico, as they provide them with the security and stability necessary to face difficult situations. It is important that workers know their rights and make sure they are registered with the IMSS to be able to access these benefits.

The majority of workers who contribute to the IMSS can have access to these insurance and all of them are important to protect the well-being and protection of the worker and his family.

