Social security cuts | The organization’s calculation: The income of a low-income person living alone in Helsinki will decrease by almost 170 euros per month

The government has promised to evaluate itself, what kind of combined effects the social security cuts it agreed have on people receiving benefits.

The government the planned social security cuts will increase the number of low-income earners by around 40,000 people next year, estimates umbrella organization of the social and health sector Soste in his fresh calculation.

The organization has calculated what kind of combined effects the future cuts in housing benefit and unemployment insurance, as well as the index freezes of several benefits, would have on those who receive them.

According to Sosten’s calculation, the number of low-income people would increase by 40,000 people next year due to the government’s actions, of which approximately 12,700 would be new children belonging to low-income families.

The low-income limit is 60 percent of the population’s median income, i.e. it changes as the population’s income level changes. For example, in 2021 the limit was around 1,350 euros per month in a one-person household.

The government has also promised an assessment of the combined effects of the cuts on households. The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health makes calculations that are supposed to be submitted to the parliament in connection with the government’s proposals.

Mash has calculated the effect of cuts on income in example cases.

The net income of a person living alone in Helsinki receiving earnings-related daily allowance would decrease by around 138 euros per month next year. Real incomes reflecting purchasing power would decrease by 168 euros.

If, on the other hand, the same person lived in Jyväskylä, the net income would decrease by approximately 162 euros and the real income by 189 euros per month.

The earnings-related cut is greater than this amount, but as income falls, the amount of housing allowance increases and the taxes to be paid decrease. The example case from Helsinki would even get a little income support.

In these cases, the daily allowance has been calculated based on a salary of 2,500 euros. In addition, it has been assumed that the tiering of the earnings-related salary, i.e. a 20 percent cut after two months, would be in effect.

A low-paid one, the net income of a person living alone earning 1,500 euros per month would decrease by approximately 169 euros per month in Helsinki. Real incomes representing purchasing power would decrease by around 204 euros per month.

The net income of a person living in Jyväskylä would decrease by around 142 euros and the real income by 175 euros.

The income of those receiving the basic daily allowance will even increase slightly, as the subsistence allowance replaces the calculation of the housing allowance.

In the calculation the index freezes, the gradation of unemployment insurance, the removal of the protective part of unemployment insurance and child increases, most of the cuts in housing allowance and increases in child allowances have been taken into account.

In the calculations, it has been assumed that the changes would be valid for the whole year. In reality, for example, the gradation of earnings-related unemployment insurance will hardly come into force at the beginning of the year, so the impact will be even smaller next year.

In addition, Soste has counted the maintenance allowance as part of the index freezes, but the government is not actually freezing the index increases. The government’s draft presentation on the matter was published on Friday.

Inflation has been taken into account in the calculations based on the August estimate of the Ministry of Finance. Changes in taxation have not been taken into account, because according to Sosten, it would require more detailed information about the changes.

The calculations were prepared by Sostelle’s doctor of political science Pertti Honkanen.