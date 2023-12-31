On October 1, the equation of part-time work with full-time work came into effect for the purposes of calculating the contribution periods necessary for the recognition of benefits. This measure stipulates that each day worked will count as a paid day, regardless of the hours and type of day.

In this way, workers with contracts of less than 8 hours a day (part-time) will be able to generate the right to Social Security benefits, under the same conditions as a full-time worker. However, this initiative may raise some doubts, which is why, in its magazine, Social Security wanted to clarify some of the most common ones.

Does this type of contract affect all workers the same?



This equalization applies to all part-time workers, regardless of the number of daily hours they have in their contract.

What pensions does it involve?



The equality between both types of working hours is applicable for access to retirement pensions, permanent or temporary disability, death and survival (widowhood and orphanhood) and benefits, birth and care of minors.

Does it affect the amount of the pension?



It does not modify the calculation of benefits, the regulatory basis will remain the same depending on the contribution, since it only influences the time that must be worked to generate the right to the pension in question, not the amount thereof, which It is determined by applying the corresponding general percentage to the regulatory base based on the years contributed.

Is it retroactive?



This modification will be retroactive for the periods worked part-time before (and after) October 1, 2023 for the purposes. That is, the days worked part-time prior to October 1, 2023 will be considered as days contributed when requesting one of the aforementioned benefits, provided that the right to it is generated after October 1.

However, this modification does not affect people who have already retired or who have been beneficiaries of one of these benefits.

How can you see this change on the Social Security portal



If you access the Your Social Security portal, you will be able to see the days of contributions taking this comparison into account in the “See your contributions” section. Remember that in this portal you will be able to see how much time you have left to access retirement and carry out a simulation of it, according to your employment data up to that moment.

Although fewer days of contributions continue to appear in the working life report, this does not change and is based on the hours worked, that is, this report reflects the actual day actually worked, since it may affect other circumstances. This equalization only affects the minimum contribution period to access the benefit.