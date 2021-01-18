The Minister of Inclusion and Social Security, José Luis Escrivá. Pablo Monge

The main organizations of the self-employed and the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration will address this Monday in a meeting that will take place at five in the afternoon the extension of the benefit for cessation of activity, which expires – just like the temporary regulation files of employment (ERTE) -, next January 31. The future of the more than three million self-employed workers that make up a group that has been directly affected by the economic consequences of the covid depends on the extension of the term to collect this aid.

MORE INFORMATION

According to data from the department headed by José Luis Escrivá, last December Social Security paid more than 248 million euros in aid for cessation of activity to a total of 349,342 self-employed, and taking the month of March as a reference – When the first State of Alarm was decreed, the amount in benefits amounted to 4,924 million euros. In this group of beneficiaries are all those self-employed who have been forced to suspend their activity temporarily due to the restrictions imposed to control the pandemic, those who receive the benefit compatible with their activity and those who have declared a decrease in their income due to the covid, and they access the extraordinary.

According to the latest barometer of the Association of Self-Employed Workers (ATA), losses for the group of self-employed workers amounted to 65,000 million euros throughout 2020, with an average of 30,000 euros for one in three self-employed workers. The report also includes that 400,000 businesses are closed at the moment as a result of the coronavirus, and that among those that remain open, just over half (56.6%) are operating at 50%.

Direct aid

The need to extend the term to continue accessing this aid, which for many takes the image of a lifeguard, has been the workhorse for organizations such as ATA, which have denounced that its extension has not been addressed much earlier to try to generate some certainty within a group that does nothing more than continually throw numbers to assess its future viability. “After several meetings on ERTEs – still unsolved – the self-employed are still the last to be summoned,” Lorenzo Amor, president of ATA, recently complained. From this organization, in addition to an increase in the term, they request that the requirement to access the benefit that requires having been a beneficiary of the cessation of activity between March and June be eliminated, in the same way that they demand an exemption from the contribution for the self-employed , similar to that of the General Regime workers in ERTE, for those whose activity is restricted. “It is not logical that those who cannot carry out their activity 100% pay 100% contributions,” ATA made clear.

Regarding the period of extension of the aid, from the Union of Professionals and Self-Employed Workers (UPTA) they request the Government to extend at least until next April, and in Uatae they demand direct aid for a group that “cannot pass longer without improving their conditions ”.