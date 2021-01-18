Four people occupy a table this Monday on the terrace of a bar in Seville. María José López / Europa Press

The Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration and the main self-employed organizations agreed on Monday to extend the period of access to the benefit for cessation of activity that has served as a lifeguard so that the more than three million self-employed employees can do facing the economic consequences of the coronavirus. According to sources present at the meeting, the application period, which expired on January 31 – just like the temporary employment regulation files (ERTE) – will be extended until May 31. Therefore, the main claim of a group that, according to calculations by the Association of Autonomous Workers (ATA), lost 65,000 million euros throughout 2020 due to the covid will be executed.

After two and a half hours of a meeting led by the Secretary of State for Social Security, Israel Arroyo, and in which the representatives of the self-employed participated by videoconference, some points have remained in the air. Relatively linked are the proposals referring to eliminating the condition of not having received the benefit in the month of March, as well as the possibility of access for seasonal workers who in 2018 or 2019 have contributed in different months from the period June to December . However, another of the main legs of the package of improvements requested by the organizations, which refers to the elimination of the obligation for the self-employed to continue having to pay their full quota to Social Security despite not being performing at 100 % their activity —ATA says that only one in four continues to operate normally—, generates reluctance in the Government.

Economic exhaustion

“We are in the middle of the third wave of the pandemic and we have been mentally and financially exhausted for 10 months, and we continue with many restrictions. The Government is discriminating against workers and giving priority to employer companies that are allowed to have exemptions when there is an impediment to their activity, ”laments Lorenzo Amor, president of ATA. “It is still costly for the self-employed to demonstrate the loss of 75% of income to qualify for the extraordinary benefit,” adds Eduardo Abad, president of UPTA, with another issue to be resolved. At the moment no other meeting has been dated, and sources of the meeting do not rule out that a period of exchange of documentation begins before the announcement of a next meeting. “The Government has in its hand to guarantee a social shield for self-employed workers that allows the economic crisis caused by the pandemic not to worsen for those who support the productive fabric of our country,” they maintain from Uatae, the Union of Self-Employed.

Last December Social Security paid more than 248 million euros in aid for cessation of activity to a total of 349,342 self-employed, and taking as a reference the month of March 2020 ―when the first state of alarm was decreed―, the amount of benefits amounts to 4,924 million euros.