“Never has the presentation of a social security finance bill (PLFSS) been so concise. “In full fear of a second wave of the pandemic and while some hospitals are saturated, as in Toulouse, the ministers of Health and Public Accounts have not convinced the members of the Social Security Accounts Commission before which they presented their budget scenario for next year. Their “offensive speech, listing the official creation of a fifth branch of Social Security for the support of autonomy, the establishment of paternity leave, the first part of the Ségur of health or the provision, at wet finger, 4.3 billion euros in spending to deal with the pandemic in 2021, did not have the expected seductive effect.

“On the contrary, it has even sometimes worried us,” said Pierre-Yves Chanu, the Cégétiste vice-president of the Central Agency of Social Security organizations. “It really looks like a transition budget, waiting, extremely vague, which can not be a budget up to the challenges,” he summarizes. Especially since the Ségur of health “has not solved everything”, also recalled Rose-May Rousseau, general secretary of Usap-CGT, whose union calls for a national demonstration of health professionals, on the 15th. October.

Admittedly, the expenses of the National Health Insurance Expenditure Objective (Ondam) have skyrocketed with the outbreak of the Covid-19, between purchases of masks, reimbursements for tests, work stoppages and support for nursing staff. The cost of the epidemic is expected to amount to 15 billion euros. That is to say an increase of the Ondam of 7.6% for this year, against 2.45% in the initial PLFSS, voted at the end of 2019. For 2021, the government forecasts a lower increase of 3.5%, with 4 billion of expected savings on health insurance spending, including 800 million on the health care offer. The old logic of controlling spending has therefore emerged to finance the 12.5 billion euros of additional measures from Segur, and to follow the new budgetary trajectories. These same principles, according to a study by the Ministry of Health, led in 2019 to the closure of 3,400 full hospital beds in health establishments, despite the mobilization of nursing staff.

Faced with the health shock, the deficit in social accounts will be 44.4 billion euros at the end of 2020, less significant than expected (52 billion euros). The cause is the economic recession which has led to an abysmal loss of revenue, in particular via job cuts and the massive recourse to partial unemployment which have melted down the payments of social contributions.

The government, which hopes for a rebound in activity, estimated next year’s deficit at 27.1 billion euros. In 2010, after the financial crisis, by comparison, it had reached 28 billion euros. “Social Security will sustainably suffer high deficits, probably more than 20 billion euros in the coming years”, warned Olivier Dussopt, the Deputy Minister in charge of Public Accounts. Calling himself “Minister for the balance of social security accounts”, Olivier Véran, for his part, promised not to turn a blind eye to deficits. The Minister of Health wants “a reflection on the measures necessary for a trajectory of control of social spending (…), once the peak of the crisis has been overcome”, also including pensions.