The tipping point for electric driving is near. The Hague must act now and guarantee social security for EV drivers.

Yes, election day on Wednesday, right? This not only means a few more days of fun for the Timmerfrans, Dilans and Geerts, but also for all people with other interests in our country.

While Pieter Omtzigt has been trying to coin the term ‘social security’ for weeks, many lobbyists are now going to great lengths to link his subject to social security.

Now it is the turn of Michiel Langezaal, CEO of Fastned, who simply links “social security” to the ANP with sustainable mobility. It must be affordable for everyone to be able to drive electrically.

Government vision

He calls for vision from the government. His hope is that in the post-Rutte era (for vision you go to the optician) the government can provide clarity and vision. According to him, advantages regarding additional tax and motor vehicle tax for electric cars should continue to exist.

Yes, thank you to the cuckoo, Mr. Fastned, of course he thinks so! The more people drive electric, the more people will come to charge at his car, of course! We would like a few more of these. But he does have a point, of course.

If people invest in an electric car, they must be able to rest assured that the government will not change the rules of the game during the match. Because we are so good at that in the Netherlands.

Security of existence for electric drivers

As far as we are concerned, it is a bit far-fetched to link this to “security of existence”, we think our messiah Pieter did not intend it that way, but it is good if we go along with it for a moment. If you choose a pricey EV, you want to be rewarded for that choice in the long term. You have to be able to assume that. That is a reliable government.

Well, the government must quickly invest in the overcrowded power grid, because there can no longer be a Fastned station. Langezaal acknowledges that problem and indicates that the expansion of the company’s own fast chargers is certainly also a setback.

At the last minute before the elections, he advocates an active energy policy instead of a reactive one. The government and grid operators must act more quickly.

Turning point

Michiel Langezaal is positive, there are more and more affordable electric cars and the people for whom an EV can now also be reached are now the turn to enjoy the benefits. Not only the early adopters who are/were more financially powerful and have been able to benefit from Tesla subsidies for years.

You see more and more EVs and you feel that a tipping point is approaching. The technology is becoming faster, better and cheaper. Nobody wants to go back to the old way, according to the CEO of the fast charging company Fastned, founded in 2012.

All election manifestos at a glance:

For those who would like to read exactly what each party thinks about it before making a well-considered choice next Wednesday, we have a nice list for you. Just read and study!

This article Security of existence also applies to EV drivers first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Social #security #applies #drivers