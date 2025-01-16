The General Treasury of Social Security (TGSS) has warned this Thursday on its social networks of a new scam attempt in which, using the sending of a letter with its logo, the recipient is asked to send an email address photo of the DNI on both sides.

Identity theft has become one of the favorite methods of cybercriminals to get hold of both our personal and sensitive data as well as our money.

Although we are already accustomed to them doing so through calls, messages on social networks or SMS, and therefore when we browse the Internet or receive these communications on our phone we tend to be more alert, lAttackers renew and modify their deceptions so that we cannot detect them.

As always we are waiting for the scam to come through our mobile or computer, this time the cybercriminals They begin their deception through a method as traditional as a letter. According to Social Security, a surge of deceptions has been detected that begin with the arrival of a physical letter with logos of this organization to appear more realistic.

The letter asks the recipient to send a photo of the DNI on both sides to an email address. At the same time they also require a photo of a bank statement where the recipient of the letter appears as the owner or authorized and the latest amount or estimate of what you earned the previous month.

The attackers use the excuse that Social Security suffered a cyber attack a few months ago (which is true) and that They have lost the data of many of the taxpayers. To make victims pay attention to them, scammers report that there will be an increase in benefits, from 75 to 150 euros, depending on each case.

Given the appearance of these false letters, Social Security has asked citizens who receive them not to pay attention to them, since the intention for them to provide this data is use their DNI to obtain loans that will later go in their name and whose payment they will have to face.