The Social Security added 3,535 contributors in April in the Region of Murcia, which represents a growth of 3.81%, as reported this Thursday by the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration.

Of the 96,314 foreign workers who made contributions in the Region in the fourth month of the year, 66,822 were men and 29,493 were women. Regarding their origin, 13,568 were from European countries -7,948 men and 5,620 women- and 82,747 from outside the Union -58,874 of them men and 23,873 women-. Regarding the regime in which these workers contribute, 32,191 did so in the General, 50,415 in the Agrarian, 3,981 in the Home, 131 in the Sea and 9,596 were self-employed.

In the national group, Social Security earned an average of 39,161 foreign affiliates in April (+ 1.9%), which closed the fourth month of the year with 2,111,420 immigrant workers registered in the system. This rebound in foreign contributors registered in April is the third consecutive after those achieved in February and March, when the system added 9,300 and 18,262 new immigrants, respectively.

Of all foreign workers, 1,347,347 came from non-EU countries (63.8%) and the rest (764,073) from EU countries (36.2%). The largest groups of foreign contributors are those from Romania (332,024), Morocco (275,293), Italy (125,383) and China (99,695).

In year-on-year terms, the average affiliation of this group grew in April by 138,868 contributors compared to the same month of 2020 (+ 7%). However, the Ministry points out that the comparison with last year “is not representative” due to the strong impact of the pandemic on the labor market since mid-March 2020.

Rise in all regions



According to data from the Ministry, All the autonomous communities increased the number of foreign contributors in April compared to March. The largest monthly increases occurred in the Balearic Islands (+ 5%), Extremadura (+ 4.7%), Andalusia (+ 3.9%) and Región de Murcia (+ 3.8%).

By scheme, most foreigners fall under the General Scheme, with 1,732,468 contributors at the end of April. They are followed by the Self-Employed Workers Regime (RETA), with 374,403 members; the Special Regime of the Sea, with 4,520, and that of Coal, with 29.

The affiliation of foreigners to the General Regime rose by 2% in April compared to the previous month, the sectors that gained the most affiliates were the hospitality industry (+ 5%) and the supply of electricity (+ 3.1%). The growth of foreign contributors in the Special Agrarian System also stands out, with a percentage advance of 4.7% compared to March.

Within the General Regime, the affiliation of foreigners only decreased in April in Activities of Extraterritorial Organizations and Bodies (-0.69%) or in agriculture, livestock, hunting, forestry and fishing (-0.3%).

The Special Regime for Self-Employed Workers (RETA), for its part, also added foreign affiliates in April, with an advance of 1.1%, to 374,403 contributors. In all sectors of the RETA, the number of foreign workers increased during the month of April, except in Public Administration and Defense, where they fell 3.8%.