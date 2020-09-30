The Covid-19 has plunged Social Security accounts into the red. A deficit of 44.7 billion euros in 2020, a record, far from the 5.4 billion expected before the arrival of the coronavirus. More than 27 billion euros in deficit are also expected in 2021. The epidemic is indeed causing a sharp increase in spending. The purchases of masks, gloves, tests and salary increases are involved. But the deterioration of the accounts is also explained by a drop in revenue, due in particular to partial unemployment.

The state takes care of salaries and the employer no longer pays social contributions. This drop in social charges also worsens the pension deficit, one of the branches of Social Security. It is 7.9 billion euros for the pension scheme. In the end, Social Security accounts are weakened for a long time. “We are accumulating historic deficits that we will have to reimburse“Says Frédéric Bizard, health economist. The government has promised that it will not increase taxes.