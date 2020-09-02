Social security According to basic Finns, the coronal supplement of income support “flows” to immigrants and single men – HS went through the allegations

Basic Finns criticize the government’s proposed “corona supplement” for income support. According to statistics requested by HS, about one in three recipients of income support speaks a language other than Finnish or Swedish as their mother tongue, and one in three recipients is a single man.

Opposition party Basic Finns reviewed on Tuesday and Wednesday the government’s proposal for a corona supplement of 75 euros to be paid to persons receiving income support during the rest of the year. Temporary support costs the state about 60 million euros.

Minister of Social Affairs and Health Aino-Kaisa Pekonen (left) said in his introductory speech to Parliament presentation support the most vulnerable individuals and families “in a situation where restrictive measures due to a coronavirus epidemic have entailed additional costs”.

Aino-Kaisa Pekonen gave an introductory speech at Tuesday’s plenary session.­

“Restrictions on early childhood education, training and study in families with children caused additional costs, for example, when children ate at home instead of at a place of care or school. Other restrictive measures and restrictions on operations, such as the reduction of public transport, also caused additional costs, and these costs can be considered significant for the lowest-income individuals and families, ”Pekonen said.

According to basic Finns, the increase in income support is not targeted at families with children, but above all at men living alone. In addition, the party criticized in a statement on Wednesday that “the increase will flow largely to immigrants living on social security”.

HS reviews who could receive the corona supplement proposed by the government, and what the allegations made by basic Finns look like in the light of Kela’s latest statistics.

How many are eligible for support and how much can it be obtained?

Additional support is available to those who were paid basic income support at least once in March-July. It is also a condition that basic income support continues to be paid.

The government estimates that the additional tax-free subsidy of EUR 75 would be paid to almost 200,000 people every month in September-December.

Thus, one person can receive a maximum of EUR 300 in total over four months.

Unlike basic income support, additional support is not household-specific, but is paid per person. For example, a four-person household receiving income support can receive an interest rate supplement of a total of EUR 1,200 during the rest of the year.

How much does a corona supplement help low-income people?

The amount of the interest surcharge of EUR 75 can be compared to that of According to Kela for example, the average net income of a person living alone two years ago was about € 1,050 per month.

One third of this income consisted of income support, less than one third of housing benefit and one third of other benefits such as unemployment benefits.

Recipients of income support are thus low-income people who typically have no wage income and who need income support in addition to other benefits.

According to Kela, of the average monthly income of just over a thousand recipients living alone, EUR 500 is spent on housing expenses, such as rent.

How many of the beneficiaries are immigrants?

In a press release on Wednesday, basic Finns estimated that “the increase in government income support will flow largely to immigrants living on social security”.

Chairman of the Basic Finnish Parliamentary Group Ville Tavion according to “about 25 per cent of the recipients of income support are immigrants and in the metropolitan area even more than 40 per cent”.

Reel designer Sami Tuori says that Kela does not have information on the beneficiaries’ countries of birth and that it does not know from which statistics the figures presented by Tavio come.

However, their order of magnitude is correct if the proportion of immigrants is sought to be bracketed on the basis of mother tongue or citizenship.

According to Tuori, 30 per cent of those who received basic income support in Finland this year speak something other than Finnish or Swedish as their mother tongue. In the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, the corresponding figure has been 51 percent.

The share of non-Finnish citizens who received basic income support has been 18 per cent in the whole country and 28 per cent in the Greater Helsinki area.

The share of immigrants receiving income support is thus clearly higher than the share of immigrants in the total population. This is explained, for example, by the higher-than-average unemployment rate of immigrants.

Does the support go to those living alone instead of families?

Chairman of the Basic Finns Jussi Halla-aho criticized the government’s proposal on Wednesday that additional support would not be targeted at families with children.

“The coronal increase is justified by the fact that food expenditures for families with children have increased after schools have closed. Why, then, has no extra money been allocated to families with children? Most of the recipients of basic income support are men living alone, ”Halla-aho wrote on Twitter.

The majority of households receiving basic income support are single-person households, and the majority of single-person beneficiaries are men.

However, the majority of all recipients of basic income support are not single men. According to Kela Tuori, in July, about one in three of the more than 244,000 beneficiaries was a man living alone.

Especially young men living alone are in any case over-represented in recipients of income support.

Halla-aho asked on Twitter how the Korona era has increased the food needs of men living alone.

Several representatives of basic Finns suggested in Parliament on Tuesday that the subsidies should have been used to increase child benefits. Minister of Social Affairs and Health Pekonen replied to the basic Finns that the increase in child benefits would not have been targeted in the way desired by the government.

“Child benefit is universal and the number of recipients is quite large, so this amount of support would have been quite small. The aim was to support the most financially disadvantaged people, ”said Pekonen.

Chairman of the Left Alliance Li Andersson for its part, pointed out on Twitter that in addition to those living alone, tens of thousands of low-income families with children also receive income support. Andersson also said that the government, for example, has provided subsidies to municipalities to strengthen services for families with children.