Social security | A student is considering moving back in with his parents – This is how surgeries affect everyday life

HS asked readers how the social security cuts affect everyday life. Students and, for example, those who work part-time were emphasized in the answers.

“I am been really anxious all spring about the upcoming surgeries”, says the artist and musician from Helsinki Minna-Kaisa Kallinen-Paaso.

According to him, the unemployment insurance cuts that came into effect on Monday will affect life a lot.

Kallinen-Paaso is one of almost 200 respondents to HS's survey. HS asked readers to tell how changes in unemployment insurance and housing benefit change life.

Among the respondents, students, single parents, those living alone and those working in low-wage fields were particularly emphasized. The responses also emphasized part-time and gig work, such as those in the culture and security sectors.

Kallinen-Paaso became unemployed after her parental leave in December. He has a master's degree in visual arts and has usually done his work with the help of a grant.

Periods without grants and periods of unemployment Kallinen-Paaso has managed by doing music gigs. She makes music under the name Hulda Huima.

On Monday, the removal of the protective part of unemployment insurance came into force. In the past, it was possible to earn 300 euros without it affecting unemployment benefits.

“The protection share has been good. It has resulted in a small increase in income. Now if I get a gig, basically half of the money goes away.”

On Monday, unemployment insurance child increases also ended. Kallinen-Paaso has two children, so she takes out about 200 euros a month.

Kallinen-Paaso describes the financial situation as quite bad. However, the worst thing is the lack of perspective in life.

Kallinen-Paaso is used to living small, because the grants are only a couple of thousand euros a month. Grants also do not allow access to a merit-based program. Until now, security and a positive feeling have been created by the possibility of doing gigs.

“I don't know if I should just hit the gloves on the counter. Nothing seems to be enough.”

Kallinen-Paaso says that he has applied for several jobs because he has an obligation to look for a job. The search has not yielded results, but rather it seems humiliating to send applications to fields for which you are not qualified, such as customer service work in garden stores.

Kallinen-Paaso considers the cuts to be ideological. According to him, the coalition often justifies cuts by saying that they encourage work. There is no way to see this encouragement in removing the protective part from him.

“In the past, it was somehow accepted that artists are sometimes unemployed, but at the moment there is this kind of 'get off the jobber's lists at any cost' idea,” says Kallinen-Paaso.

“In my opinion, it is a short-sighted and culturally withering policy. And of course politics that make people miserable.”

Vili Pohjola

Tradenom Student at Laurea University of Applied Sciences in Hyvinkää Vili Pohjola says that he is a triple patient during surgeries.

“I receive housing allowance, live alone and am a student. That's where the three hard ones fall into place.”

Up until now, Pohjola has received a housing allowance of 465 euros per month. In the future, it will be 394 euros. He gets a student loan of 650 euros.

“€70 reduction per month doesn't sound like much. But when the income after paying the rent is a total of 673 euros per month, that's a pretty big part of it.”

25 years old the student has lived in an affordable rental apartment in Helsinki until now. According to him, the solution has been more reasonable and cheaper for him than living in Hyvinkää.

Now it's starting to look like I have to move back to my parents in Jyväskylä.

“On the milk train home, it has to be done here, because there is no other option.”

There is not enough money and there is no time to do the work, because you have to try to graduate from school.

Parents have welcomed him into their care, but Pohjola is saddened by the situation. He has had time to build his own life for six years already.

Above all, Pohjola criticizes the fact that a little more is taken from those who are already in a weak position.

“It's not my money. But I would imagine that I will pay the money back with interest during my working career.”

From Hämeenlinna Anne Tamminen51, says that he has always been in the position of a throwing bag in his working career.

He has an education as a visual artist and a pedagogical qualification. Jobs in the field are mostly part-time jobs. Teaching classes have been held here and there, sometimes he has received a grant.

“There has never been real financial security.”

The protective part of unemployment insurance has been a rescue. When a leaner period has come in life, I have been able to earn 300 euros on top of unemployment insurance.

“Now that it's gone, it makes me wonder what's the point of taking any substitutes, when there's not much left of it.”

Tamminen's spouse is a musician, and his life also consists of gig work and individual projects. When two people receive the protective part of unemployment insurance, it is already a large sum. In addition, Tamminen fears that the difficulty of increasing the working condition will drop both of them to the basic daily allowance in the future.

The two live in an old detached house, which is not profitable to sell.

“In practice, the drop in income means that I can't pay bills and, for example, heating costs. Even now we have to seriously think about how we will survive.”

Tamminen says that 94 percent of his own expenses currently go to housing and food, the rest mainly to paying for glasses.

“I've tried to live as minimally as possible.”