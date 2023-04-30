Social security | A sharp drop in unemployment benefits – This is how much Kela paid in various benefits last year

The improvement in employment restrained the growth of benefit expenses last year. Unemployment insurance expenses decreased by more than 14 percent.

Coil paid various social benefits for a total of around 16.3 billion euros last year. The amount was almost one percent higher than the previous year.

The fine growth can be explained, among other things, by the early index increase for social security benefits in August. The government justified the proposal with a strong increase in prices.

Last year there was growth especially in paid health insurance benefits, study benefits and benefits for families with children.

Benefit expenses growth was moderated by the improvement in employment.

Kela paid more than 1.8 billion euros in unemployment benefits, or more than 14 percent less than in 2021.

Expenditures for general housing allowance and basic income allowance also decreased and pension benefits paid decreased.

Kela only pays part of the pension benefits and unemployment benefits. Benefits are also paid by pension institutions and pension funds.

When the effect of the price increase is removed from the statistics, last year Kela paid roughly the same amount of benefits as in 2019, i.e. before the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kela published its activity report and financial statements in the past week.

Social security issues are topical, as the coalition leading the government negotiations believes that social security spending should be reduced in order to heal the public finances.