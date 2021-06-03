Social security A new basic account would give everyone € 20,000: This is how the massive reform of social security works

The idea of ​​the basic account is to simplify the jungle of benefits and better target support services to those who need them.

For everyone 20,000 euros free of charge, from which you can withdraw 650 euros per month. Labor market support, basic daily allowance, study grants and student income limits excluded.

Among other things, such measures are set out in a report to be published today, Friday, which states that the answer to the problems of bureaucracy in social security would be the introduction of a so-called basic account. It would completely revolutionize Finnish social security.