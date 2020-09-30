The Covid-19 plunges the accounts of Social Security in the red. A deficit of 44.7 billion euros in 2020, a record. More than 25.5 billion euros of deficit are also expected in 2021. The epidemic is indeed causing a sharp increase in spending. Purchases of masks, gloves, tests and salary increases are involved. But the deterioration of the accounts is also explained by a drop in revenues, mainly due to unemployment partial.

The state takes care of salaries and the employer no longer pays social contributions. This drop in social charges also worsens the pension deficit, one of the branches of Social Security. It is 7.9 billion euros for the pension scheme. In the end, Social Security accounts are weakened for a long time. “We are accumulating historic deficits that we will have to reimburse“Says Frédéric Bizard, health economist. Social security will moreover have to assume a new branch of dependency, a source again heavy expenses.